Laverne & Shirley actor Eddie Mekka has died aged 69 of unknown causes





Laverne & Shirley actor Eddie Mekka has died aged 69, six months after being diagnosed with a blood clot. His cause of death is not yet known.

Eddie Mekka, best known for his role in the classic television series Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 69. Her brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed the star’s death to Fox News today. “Everyone was proud of Eddie’s accomplishments on television and he was a funny guy,” Mekjian said. “Eddie has always loved to dance, sing and make jokes. He always tried to make people laugh and have fun. Mr Mekjian was unsure of the cause of his brother’s death, but confirmed the actor was alone at his home in Newhall, Calif., On November 27 when police tracked him down. He revealed that six months ago, Mekka went to the hospital, diagnosed with a blood clot. Mekka, real name Edward Rudolph Mekjian, was best known for playing Carmine Ragusa, the boyfriend of Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams) on the sitcom from 1976 to 1983. He also had roles on Fantastic island, The boat of love, after that Family affairs. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The lieutenant in 1975. Williams paid tribute to his co-star on social media. “My darling Eddie, a world-class talent who could do it all. “I love you very much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories,” she tweeted. This article originally appeared on Fox news and is reproduced here with permission

