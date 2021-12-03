BJP Rajinder Ladla, Hemlata Ladla and Bollywood Actor Omkar Jaitley Join Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi News





New Delhi:Influenced by the historic work of the Kejriwal government in all areas including schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, and Wi-Fi, people consistently join the Aam Aadmi party. Aam Aadmi Party’s National Secretary Pankaj Gupta welcomed BJP’s Rajinder Ladla, his wife Hemlata Ladla and Bollywood actor-director Omkar Jaitley to the Aam Aadmi party on Thursday. ‘AAP’ MP Rajya Sabha Sushil Gupta and ‘AAP’ MP Sanjeev Jha welcomed them to the party by making them wear caps and patkas. At this event, the president of Azadpur Mandi, Adil Khan, was also present. Aam Aadmi National Party Secretary Pankaj Gupta said, “Countless people from all walks of life are joining the AAP family after being influenced by the policies of the Kejriwal government and Delhi’s development model. In the same series, BJP Mandal coordinator Rajinder Ladla, along with his wife Hemlata Ladla, joined the Aam Aadmi party. Rajinder Ji was BJP SC Morcha District Chairman and Delhi State Vice Chairman Regar Samaj. He fought on a BJP ticket in 2012, in which he got 9,548 votes. In 2017, he fought independently in which he obtained 4,657 votes. He was behind the BJP candidate by just 1,200 votes. Many of Rajinder Ji’s associates also join the Aam Aadmi party. This includes former Mandal President Mahendra Kumar Vijay Kumar, District Manager Yuva Morcha, Delhi State President Brahmin Samaj Ajay Sharma, and Yuva Morcha Mantri Suraj Ladla. He added: One of the people joining the party is a Bollywood celebrity. We have actor-director Omkar Jaitley joining the Aam Aadmi party today. He has also been working as a social activist since 2008 and provides free food to needy dogs every day. I am very happy that people who do such noble work are joining our party. I warmly welcome everyone to the Aam Aadmi party. On joining the Aam Aadmi party, Rajinder Ladla said: I am extremely honored to join this party. I have given 23 years of my life to BJP, where I have always aimed to work in the public interest. But little by little, I realized that I was working in a party where the only thing going on was corruption. Even in the BJP-led MCD, people are harassed in different ways. In the days of COVID, when everyone’s pockets slackened, the BJP was raising taxes. In our area, most of the business is ladies’ slippers, and everyone has had a lot of trouble because of the tax hike by the BJP. This is why I felt that I should settle down directly at the feet of the common man. This is why, for several months, I tried to join the Aam Aadmi party and finally, this day arrived. Omkar Jaitley said: In my professional field we continue to receive offers to join many parties. But I decided to join the Aam Aadmi party because I am very impressed with the working style of this party. In addition to acting, I also aim to serve society. I think that with Arvind Ji’s ideology and policies, I could very well contribute to the development of society. Live

