Peter Bart Chronicle – Deadline

Tensions in the city’s writers’ rooms have never been higher, not only for writers of entertainment programs, but also for practitioners of non-fiction. The mood of their audience is hot. Dialogue that once entertained viewers offends them today.
The result: Writers are busy reshuffling their lexicons, whether it’s creating a movie review, documentary, or segment of The sex life of students (more details later). Personally, I readjusted my own lexicon and learned from the process.
The problem: Those who favor the dumping of archaic expressions cannot always agree on the substitutes.
To be precise, I faithfully assimilate terms like “microaggression”. I now gently pronounce BIPOC (it’s “by-pock”). I regularly add an “I” to LGBTQ. Additionally, I understand why “homeless” is more empathetic to the homeless, and why “enslaved” is more appropriate than “slaves”.
In addition, my new vocabulary pays homage to “Latinx” and will never refer to Squaw Peak or Squaw Valley again.
I realize that the critics may accuse me of semantic laundering or, like James Carville, might even denounce a “stupid awakening”, but I think we have to make the case for peacekeeping. Each change in the lexicon represents an emotional victory for his constituency.
The acronym BIPOC is now adopted by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, referring to indigenous peoples of color. The “I” for intersex is applauded as a complement to LGBTQ, but I admit I struggle with the mandatory “+”, supposedly adding the aura of completeness.
The lexicons of race and gender have their own problems. Once pejorative, the word “queer” is now adopted as an affirmative, although the older constituency is slightly resistant. Racial nuances have been reinforced by those who advocate that “complicit bias” replaces “implicit” or that “systemic” should be a complement to “racism”. “These adjustments would help define what it means to be an educated white person,” suggests Anne Charity Hudley, professor of linguistics at Stanford, in The New York Times.
This newspaper even started a monthly opinion column called “Race Manners”, offering advice to “help resolve personal dilemmas involving race and identity.” After publishing his first article, titled “Which Blacks Should I Listen to?” The newspaper withdrew from the idea, concluding, “If you really have a framework for deciding what is right and wrong, use it.”
As a result, John McWhorter, professor at Columbia University, asserts that “maybe black English will produce a new neutral term for enlightenment.” The meaning of “awake,” he suggests, has been lost, as has “political correctness,” which has drifted into muddled derision.
The term “Latinx” has also aroused opposition from scholars. Noting that he even “slipped into the White House press releases”, The Economist pointed out that only 4% of American Hispanics say they prefer the word, suggesting that it may actually reflect “social mobilization.”
Apart from the arguments over words, the inhabitants of the writers’ rooms also find it difficult to redefine their characters according to the cultural change. On HBO Max Student sex life, co-written by Mindy Kaling, the main characters of the mythical Essex College happily identify as “super sex positive”. A black girl abruptly informs her white coach “I wanna fuck you so badly,” while another says her “arm-in-hand” expertise has advanced her success to the campus literary magazine.
Kaling, a writer and actress born Vera Mindy Chokalingam, writes lively dialogues about being ‘brown’ as well as being ‘hot’. She’s comfortable with both, and her characters have long left anything that looks like conventional dialogue in the dust.
It might work for the streaming circuit, but journalists – seeking to protect their objectivity – could be left behind and pick up the pieces. And feel a bit like JOPOCs, maybe.
