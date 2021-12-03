Review: Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood brings us back to the movies

If Irving Berlin, America’s greatest songwriter of the first half of the 20th century, had one primary mission, it was to create a cohesive musical culture for a nation of immigrants. A transplant from the Russian Empire, Berlin wrote over 1,500 songs during his six-decade career, which began on Tin Pan Alley with songs like “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” (1911), moved to Broadway where he wrote scores for the The follies of Ziegfeld, and inevitably followed the ear of the public to Hollywood. This part of his career is central to Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, the sung and sophisticated revue is now making its world premiere with the York Theater Company at the Theater at St. Jean’s (a new, much larger church basement for the small musical company, which has been forced to leave its home in St. . Peter’s earlier this year following a water main failure).

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner, the revue begins with the birth of the musical in 1927, when audiences accustomed to the silence of their screen stars were cradled by Al Jolson in The jazz singer. And what was he singing? that of Berlin “Blue skies.”

Phillip Attmore, Melanie Moore, Kaitlyn Davidson and Jeremy Benton appear in Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

(Carol Rosegg)

Berlin was there from the very beginning, and writer Barry Kleinbort effortlessly guides us through the contract negotiations that have resulted in films like Follow the fleet and Second violin. Brief production histories lubricate the presentation of songs like “Let Yourself Go” and “I Poured My Heart Into a Song”. A segment on Berlin’s work habits (like Balzac, he writes in the early morning) helps us understand his unique mania (and his frequent bouts of depression). And a fascinating glimpse from his notebook of unrealized ideas gives us a taste of his uniquely American sense of humor, like a potential St. Patrick’s Day scene in which an elderly busker couple dance an Irish reel before to discuss their earnings in Yiddish. This is the essence of Irving Berlin’s melting pot, a magical place where culture is ownership and all is fair as long as you make money and have fun.

But, of course, if you don’t want to think about it all, Skinner and her brilliantly polished cast provide plenty of sheer entertainment: Victoria Byrd delivers a hauntingly beautiful take on “Reaching for the Moon,” while Jeremy Benton and Kaitlyn Davidson channels Fred and Ginger in “Cheek to Cheek”. Likewise, Phillip Attmore and Melanie Moore are positively charming in a mix of “I put all my eggs in one basket” and “Isn’t it a beautiful day?” And it’s hard not to feel a little moved during Byrd and Joseph Medeiros’ sweet and straightforward duet of “Count Your Blessings.”

Jeremy Benton, Phillip Attmore and Joseph Medeiros tap dance in Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

(Carol Rosegg)

Set designer James Morgan cleverly leaves the stage open for Skinner’s frenzied dancing, while Brad Peterson’s screenings provide show posters and a bright atmosphere. Nicole Wee’s costumes evoke a bygone era in Hollywood while offering maximum potential for movement, which is essential for a show like this.

As you would expect from a performance by Skinner (four-time Tony nominated choreography), dancing is the main event. Attmore and Benton set the bar high with the “My Walking Stick” rod number. The three men turn out to be excellent tapers in “Drum Crazy”. And the whole company makes us believe in the lyrics of the song, “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing”.

Victoria Byrd and Joseph Medeiros dance “Back to Back” in Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

(Carol Rosegg)

These clogs dance not only cheek to cheek, but “back to back”. They do “The Piccolino” and “The Yam”, two dance follies that Berlin has helped spawn through the films. Top hat and Carefree. (Is there more damning evidence of America’s frayed culture than the fact that we haven’t had a good dance craze since the “Macarena”?)

Kleinbort’s script sometimes obscures more than it reveals: WWII is not mentioned once (a notable omission in a musical about a notorious agitator); however, the Cold War is in a segment that contains the eyebrow-raising line, “His honest, unadorned words speak to all walks of life and race.” Songs like “Abraham”(unsurprisingly excluded here) certainly had something to say to black Americans, but it is doubtful whether they were universally delighted.

Joseph Medeiros, Melanie Moore, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson and Phillip Attmore dance in Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood at the York Theater Company.

(Carol Rosegg)

Despite its propagandist flourishes, Cheek to cheek is a beautiful tribute to America’s most influential songwriter. Even if you don’t know its name, you know the songs from Berlin, and you probably start humming when you hear them in the mall. Only Stephen Foster rivals him in this regard, and Berlin had two significant advantages over its predecessor: longevity (Foster died at 37, while Berlin lived to be 101) and cinema. Now that Americans are no longer consuming the same mass culture, can there be a songwriter like this again? It will certainly take someone as gifted and prolific as Berlin to tackle the task of bringing the disunited States of America together in song. I’m looking at you, Taylor Swift.