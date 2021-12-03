Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married next week?





One of Bollywood’s golden couples, Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are said to be married next week, according to several press reports in India. Rumor has it that the wedding will be held December 7-9 at the exclusive Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Rajasthan, the wedding is shrouded in secrecy and guests are expected to sign nondisclosure agreements. The couple, known affectionately as Vikat to their fans, have kept their romance low since they first met in 2019 and have never publicly acknowledged their relationship. They will have strict rules for their guests, which will include many big Bollywood stars and directors, according to a report on the India Today news site on Wednesday (December 1st). No photography or video will be allowed and location sharing will not be allowed either. The hotel is fully booked from December 7-10, further fueling rumors that this is the location of the planned wedding. With speculation over wedding dates, locations and guest lists on social media, actor Gajraj Rao mocked the phone ban on Instagram Stories: “If you don’t let me take a selfie, I will not come to the wedding. “ According to a source close to the couple who spoke to India Today, the Omicron variant that appeared last week has raised concerns and the guest list may be reduced. “While the couple have decided to invite all of their co-stars, directors and producers, they are now revising the list and thinking about things from a new perspective. “The Katrina team also has a few guests who will be traveling from overseas and that could change given the new travel guidelines released,” the source said. However, Vicky’s cousin Upasana Vohra refuted the wedding rumors in an article by Indian express Wednesday, saying: “The wedding is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumors often circulate and later it turns out to be something else.” The couple have yet to comment. The Straits Times / Asia News Network

