Even Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch was shocked by Harry Styles’ Eternals debut

Doctor strange star Benedict Cumberbatch couldn’t believe Harry Styles was in Eternals. The Marvel actor spoke to AND Online about his general surprise at the reveal. Chloe Zhao and her cast worked really hard to keep a cover on the pop star’s inclusion throughout filming. But, the public should learn some day. Looks like Doctor Strange finally found out along with everyone else. (Which is probably good for Kevin Feige and the makers. The less people who know, the less risk of a major leak before the movie premieres.) Cumberbatch says he was “out of the loop” , which is not hard to imagine with the filming of Spider-Man, the finish Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and by completing Dog power at Netflix. There are only a limited number of hours in a day, even for a superhero. “I didn’t even know he was, I’m so out of place,” Cumberbatch revealed before complimenting Styles. “He’s awesome, really awesome.” Director Chloe Zhao previously shared how she picked styles for the role of Starfox. In a conversation with Deadline, the filmmaker admitted that a character controlling their emotions is a bit of a weird subject that they have to deal with delicately. “Harry as Eros was really a package for me,” Zhao explained. “I presented the idea of ​​Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] sometime ago. I love the idea of ​​exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos over the years in a similar way. [the] The Eternals have influenced us, the earthlings. ” “It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find some actors. I’ve been keeping an eye on Harry ever since. Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting, “Zhao continued.” After meeting him, I realized that he was that character, in the same way that I chose the rest of my cast. There is so much Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes, then let’s go. And I’m very happy that they both did. “ Marvel describes Eternals: “Marvel Studios’ Eternals presents an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, former aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy Forces them out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. “ Were you surprised by Styles’ MCU introduction? Let us know in the comments below!

