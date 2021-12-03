The Daily Californian’s Arts Awards 2021





2 021 is coming to an end. Defined by the gradual reappearance of in-person activities, this year marks continued global efforts to return to everyday life. For the first time in nearly two years, the musicians once again performed in front of roaring crowds; live audiences replaced laughter tracks when they returned to television sets; and people once again walked into theaters to participate in one of the great hobbies of all time: going to the movies. Art flourished this year. Previously delayed films have returned to the big screen, giving us long-awaited cinematic experiences such as Wes Andersons The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve Dune. Musically, Olivia Rodrigo apparently took the world by storm within hours, while reigning songwriter queen Taylor Swift released re-recordings of her timeless albums we remember all too well. Television in 2021 has seen limited series bloom with the scandalous murder mystery The White Lotus, the return of stars such as Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building and the unexpected Netflix Squid Game emerging as the most popular series of all time. media giants. While there was no shortage of things to like, some highlights overshadowed the rest nonetheless. So, without further ado, here are the Daily Californians’ picks for the best in film, music and television in an exceptional year for the arts and entertainment. Vincent Tran, Arts and Entertainment Editor Shiva Baby is not a film particularly interested in pushing the limits of cinema. Instead, it’s brilliant micro-budget work, developed with hints from writer-director Emma Seligman’s own past. Dominic Martial, filmmaker reporter Cmon Cmon subtly captures the characters’ emotions, avoiding explanatory writing like a crutch to convey these nuances; instead, much of the responsibility lies with taking action. Joy Diamond, cinematographic beat reporter As a director, Lowery harnesses the power of the cinematic apparatus to translate literary narrative into narrative animated by compelling imagery.Neil Haeems, video game beat reporter Written in the wake of his father’s release from prison, daddy’s housenever shy away from the sand and grime associated with the lives of those incarcerated, broken or just simply broken down downtown. Ian Fredrickson, music reporter Brevity and versatility have always been Doja Cats strong points, but she perfects the formula by Planet her, his third and best studio album to date. Asha pruitt People may have named Rodrigo a Gen Z icon, but his effortless sincerity transcends generations. As she intimately captures the throes of the past, Rodrigo dazzles as a visionary of the future. Taila Lee, Associate Editor-in-Chief of Arts and Entertainment Not only has been a trailblazer for transgender actresses of color on television throughout their stint on Pose, Moores’ contributions to Pose cement them as one of the show’s biggest stars. Caitlin Keller, TV beat reporter It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the role of Kendall Roy nearly impossible, even. Strong has taken a brilliantly written character and elevated him to legend, and whom he continues to reign for a long time. Lauren Sheehan Clark And it is this quality of Ted Lasso that generates a devoted audience. Sudeikis’ performance is so honest and heartwarming that viewers just can’t help but want to be a little more like Ted Lasso. Sarah runyan Vincent Tran is the Arts and Entertainment Editor. Maya Thompson is associate editor of arts and entertainment. Taila Lee is associate editor of arts and entertainment. Contact him at [email protected]. Contact her at [email protected]. Contact her at [email protected].

