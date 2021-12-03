‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor was 69 – The Hollywood Reporter





Actor Eddie Mekka, a regular on the ’70s and’ 80s sitcom Laverne & Shirley and a Tony Award nominee, has passed away. Mekka died at his Newhall, Calif., Home on Saturday, the actor’s official says Facebook page. He was 69 years old; a cause of death was not given. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Mekka conducted the Worcester County Light Opera in his hometown in the early 1970s and made his Broadway debut in the 1975 rock opera. The lieutenant. Although the show ended after just nine performances, it won four Tony nominations, including one for Mekka for Best Actor in a Musical. He also won a Drama Desk Award for his role. He landed the role of Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa, the boyfriend of Shirley (Cindy Williams), the Laverne & Shirley in 1976 and remained with the series throughout its eight seasons on ABC. In a tweet, Williams recalled Mekka as “a world-class talent who could do it all,” add, “I love you very much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories…” Mekka and Williams would work together again in the 2000s in a touring production of Fat and a regional production of the piece It had to be you. He also worked with the other star of Laverne & Shirley’s title, Penny Marshall, in a brief role in the Marshall film. A league apart as the guy Mae (Madonna) dances with in a bar. “I have to do a good jitterbug act with Madonna in A league apart“, he recalled in an interview in 2014 with The Boston Globe. “And on Laverne & Shirley, because I love singing Tony Bennett, we worked in a recurring track where whenever Laverne gets mad at Carmine all he has to do is sing the line from Tony Bennett’s song, ‘ You know I would go from rags to riches… ‘and she forgives him. Mekka had a role in the 2006 feature film Dream girls and has made appearances in a number of television series, including 24h, it’s always nice in Philadelphia and daytime dramas The young and the restless and Love glory and beauty.

