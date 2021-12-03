Hellboy, editor of Sin City, Dark Horse Comics gears up for sale in Hollywood





Dark Horse Comics, publisher of classic titles such as Hellboy and Sin City, is reportedly preparing to sell part of its entertainment branch.

According to recent industry speculation, Dark Horse Comics could be gearing up for a major sale in Hollywood. Lucas Shaw, an entertainment industry reporter for Bloomberg, disclosed the details in a newsletter focused on production companies selling their intellectual property to large corporations. “Add the Dark Horse Comics comic book publisher to the list,” Shaw wrote. “The company is working with an advisor to assess options that could include a put, according to people familiar with the matter. A representative for Dark Horse could not be reached for comment.” RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Bendis & Byrne Debut in Jinxworld’s Stunning Sci-Fi Series Joy Operations

As examples of other companies following a similar strategy, the Bloomberg newsletter points to Endeavor, which sold its studio subsidiary Endeavor Content – responsible for co-producing shows like Hulu Normal people –to South Korean media company CJ ENM in November. Bagdasarian Productions, owners of Alvin and the Chipmunks, is also “making offers” from various companies and announced in early November that it would sell the songstress rodents for $ 300 million, with ViacomCBS as a potential buyer. The desire to own creative businesses comes from the resounding success of services like Netflix, Disney +, and HBO Max, as well as the need to provide these platforms with a constant flow of content. Dark Horse Entertainment – the television and film arm of Dark Horse Comics – previously negotiated a deal with Netflix for two seasons ofThe Umbrella Academyto be broadcast on the network in 2019 and 2020, with a third season slated for release in 2022. An animated adaptation by Stan Sakai Usagi Yojimbo comics, dubbedRabbit Samurai: The Usagi Chronicles, is also set to debut on Netflix in the near future. A hypothetical sale of Dark Horse Entertainment to Netflix or a similar company would not only secure many more seasons ofThe Umbrella Academy andSamurai Rabbitfor the streaming service, but also access to the various IP addresses of Dark Horse, in particular BPRDandHellboy. RELATED: Dark Horse Launches YouNeek’s EXO, Fury Pin-Ups (Exclusive) Dark Horse Comics, originally founded by writer Mike Richardson in 1986, has become well known over the years for publishing designer-owned books like Frank Miller’s. the city of sinas well as licensed works including comics based onExtraterrestrials,Conan the barbarian,Indiana Jones,PredatorandStar wars.The company also has a successful manga division which has localized titles such asGhost in the shell,Lone wolf and wolf cubandHellsing for an international audience. In June, Dark Horse Comics announced its expansion with a digital division called Dark Horse Games that would create video games based on the company’s properties. KEEP READING: Star Wars’ Dark Horse Agreement Won’t Impact Marvel’s Comic Book Lineup Source: Bloomberg MCU fan discovers Black Widow timeline error – Thanks to My Little Pony

