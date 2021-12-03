I didn’t pull the trigger in the deadly movie incident

Actor Alec Baldwin says he didn’t shoot the trigger of a gun when she fired, killing a worker while filming a movie.

I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, Baldwin said.

Baldwin spoke to ABC George Stephanopoulos on a show that aired Thursday.

The discussion marked the first time Baldwin spoke to a reporter about the shooting. It took place on October 21 in a movie set in the state of New Mexico. Baldwin was making the movie Rust at the time.

ABC released part of the program on Wednesday. It shows Baldwin crying as he describes Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography who was shot and killed in the incident. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Baldwin told Stephanopoulos he had “no idea” how an actual bullet landed on the film set. He said it wasn’t supposed to be on the property. Officials said Baldwin had been told the weapon was safe to use.

Santa Fe City Police are investigating the incident. They want to know how a real bullet finished in the weapon and how other live ammunition got on the set. The pistols used in the movies, called propeller pistols, use blanks, which look and sound like real gunshots when fired. But they don’t fire bullets.





Police described some complacency in the way guns were handled on the Rust together. But they said it was too early to determine whether any arrests would be made.

Court documents showed on Wednesday that police found live ammunition from a local supplier of movie accessories and weapons.

Two workers in the film have taken legal action against Baldwin, the producers and others involved in the film. They are accused of having poor security requirements on the set.

Lisa Torraco is the lawyer for Rust assistant director Dave Halls. She said in a TV interview that Halls agreed with Baldwin’s account of the story.

“Dave told me from the very first day I met him that Alec hadn’t pulled that trigger,” Torraco said. “His finger has never been in the trigger guard.”

Torraco didn’t say what Halls had told him about what he saw in the seconds before the shot.

Baldwin is best known for playing a television executive in the 30 Rock comedy. He was the star and a producer of Rust.

I am Dan Novak

Dan Novak adapted this story based on reports from The Associated Press and Reuters. Mario Ritter, Jr. was the editor.

_____________________________________________

Words in this story

trigger nm a lever on a gun that you pull to fire the gun

Director of Photography nm a person whose job it is to shoot movies

to finish v. (phrasing) reach or arrive at a place, condition or situation that was not expected or expected

complacency nm a feeling of being satisfied with the way things are and not wanting to try to improve them