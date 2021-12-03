G Herbo visits Minneapolis for a dull night – The Minnesota Daily

Rapper G Herbo performs at the Muse Event Center on Sunday, November 28. The performance was among the Chicago artists for the first time on the road since the release of 25, their most popular album, which peaked at No.5 on the Billboard 200.

G Herbo, a star in his hometown of Chicago and a constant fixture in the drilling subgenre, felt out of place during his brief Sunday night show at the Muse Event Center in Minneapolis.

Born Herbet Randall Wright III, the rapper built his popularity on the South Side of Chicago (Chi-raq as he called it in a 2014 breakout song with Nicki Minaj) with the help of exceptional songwriting skills and a cool, confident consistency.

Unlike Chief Keef and King Louie, who pioneered drills in nihilistic, punchy portrayal of relentless gun violence and ensuing tragedy, G Herbo has always appeared less abrasive and more of a writer than his peers. In 2017, the album title G Herbos described itself as a Humble beast while Chief Keef called himself a Thoth Breaker.

Even though G Herbo is a little less rowdy than his contemporaries, he certainly still operates on a higher level than the venue that hosted him on Sunday night.

Muse event centers website and Instagram brand the venue as a venue for the types of straight weddings who hire professional photographers to take photos of the couple with their parents, pet dogs, and floral centerpieces, essentially the aesthetic opposite of a typical song from G Herbo. Especially compared to some of the other places welcoming G Herbo on this tour (City of iron in Birmingham, Alabama or Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for example), Muse seemed to be in a bad shape even before the sold-out show started.

On arrival the queue moved at an icy pace, security seemed out of date, and some presumably well-connected groups avoided the mess by telling the doormen who they knew or giving them money. It immediately emerged that Muse was unprepared after all.

Once entry was granted after standing in line for two hours, it was another hour before G Herbo took the stage, so those stuck in the long line didn’t been affected.

During his brief set, which lasted 35 minutes, G Herbo mainly focused on his most recent album 25, a July release that peaked in the Billboard 200 top five. Named after current age by G Herbos, the work thematically approached fatherhood and wisdom, often reflecting on the violence he witnessed in his childhood neighborhood and his rise to fame as a teenager. 25 was another solid entry into the reliable G Herbos discography.

The force of the music couldn’t save the dull and rushed performance, even revisiting the exuberant backing vocals of his career earlier (there was a time when the top 20 hit Swervo and Lil Uzi assisted All had a gorilla grip on almost every high school party playlists in my hometown of Wisconsin).

G Herbo didn’t really need to bring the energy. The crowd shouted all his skillful words at him, never stopped dancing, and seemed generally to be having a blast.

Smelling the crowd’s drug of choice, a security guard shouted that smoking was prohibited inside a refrigerator, no more than 30 minutes before a friend of G Herbos took the stage as a girl was coming out of the bathroom on a stretcher.

Obviously, Minneapolis is well-equipped to host rap concerts (G Herbos, close friend and fellow exercise ancestor, Polo G, will be performing at The Armory on Thursday), but the G Herbos event on Sunday night looked less like at a concert than at a party, the kind that are romanticized in Drake’s songs, shade house Atlanta club headlines and promotional flyers, but not in the Minneapolis tradition.

Perhaps Muse was truly the best-equipped venue for this kind of event in the Twin Cities. One thing is certain: G Herbos’ skills and hype far exceeded what he showed to the crowd on Sunday night. It seemed the father of two just didn’t want to end his Thanksgiving weekend on a work trip to Minneapolis.