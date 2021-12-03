OMG! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Big Bollywood Wedding Update – Sangeet, Mehendi, Reception





MUMBAI: In a few days, the most anticipated Bollywood wedding will take place. Although Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are keeping a low profile on their marriage, updates have surfaced every few hours. Our latest update on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet and Mehendi celebrations is here. The big Bollywood wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barware in Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. The fort is 700 years old and is a heritage site. The wedding will take place on December 9, according to the Times. Check out the latest details on Vicky Kaushal’s marriage to Katrina Kaif below: ALSO READ: WHAT! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal asked guests to sign a nondisclosure agreement? Rumor has it that the two lovebirds will tie the knot in a grand three-day wedding ceremony. The pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin on December 7. The sangeet will take place on the 7th, followed by the Mehendi on the 8th and the wedding on the 9th. The report also mentions a large reception on December 10. As for the wedding guests, it is reported that 40 hotels with luxurious amenities have been reserved for those adorning Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. A chartered flight will take them directly to Saiwai Madhopur Heliport from Jaipur Airport. Luxury cars were leased wholesale for pick and drop services. Katrina and Vicky are expected to arrive in Rajasthan on December 6. According to reports, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Farah Khan are confirmed guests at the wedding, to name a few. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make an appearance. A dance troupe from Mumbai is reported to have arrived at the scene and will be rehearsing Katrina’s most popular dance numbers. After a certain point, they will no longer be able to carry their own cell phones but will be given basic phones so that no video or picture is leaked. A secret code will also be provided for their entry. It seems they are very serious about keeping their marriage secret. Well, maybe you just have to wait until December 9 and hope for photos to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous couple. For more TV news and entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. Credit: Bollywood Life ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Give New Directions For Guests Attending Their WEDDING Bearing Omicron Wave in Mind!

