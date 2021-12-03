Actor Kal Penn arrives at Left Bank Books in December





Kal Penn is the latest celebrity to host an event with Left Bank Books. After a visit from St. Louisan native Andy Cohen, Left Bank Books (399 N Euclide Avenue, 314-367-6731) will host an event with actor Kal Penn for the release of his book You can’t be serious. The actor will be at Brennans Work & Leisure (3015, rue Locust, 314-620-3969) at 7 p.m. on December 13. Penn has appeared in films such as Harold and Kumar and TV shows like lodge and how I Met Your Mother. In his book, Penn recounts how he confronted racism in Hollywood, pulling the curtain on the nuances of opportunity and racism in the entertainment industry, how he found encouragement, forged allies, and managed. the first reminders that he might never fit in, a press release for the event said. Details of his work with the Obama administration, he had left his full-time acting career to be an assistant in the White House’s office of public engagement, are also included in the book, including Once he accepted an invitation to take the entire White House office. of audience engagement at a strip club. But, Penn also delves into his personal life by You can’t be serious, recounting the story of his first date with fiancé Josh, how he resisted the path his family members encouraged him to take (something practical like a doctor, according to a press release), and how he dealt with being the son of immigrants and grandson of Gandhi’s Freedom Fighters. Critics call the book an enjoyable, insightful read that sprinkles with humor. The event will have signed copies of the book available for pickup or mailing. Books are included in the ticket price. If you cannot attend in person, the show will be broadcast live as a virtual event. Masks and vaccination documents required to participate in the event. Admit one ticket and virtual tickets cost $ 34, while two tickets cost $ 39. Find more information on bank-gauche.com.



