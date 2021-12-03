Aariel Maynor identified as suspect in Jacqueline’s fatal shooting BeforeExBulletin



The Beverly Hills Police Department has arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, in connection with the shooting death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant. She was shot dead early Wednesday morning at her home and died shortly after in a hospital.

Police said multiple surveillance videos showed the suspect’s vehicle leaving the Beverly Hills area after the incident. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the suspect in the backyard of a Hollywood home. LAPD investigators say Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot in a house break-in. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital, and remains in detention.

A statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department read: “Beverly Hills detectives responded to the Hollywood division and gathered evidence linking Maynor to the homicide of Jacqueline Avant in our city, including the suspected weapon. Beverly Hills detectives took responsibility for the investigation for both cases.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was a philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant and the stepmother of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Police found her at her home on Wednesday with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she later died.

Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook addressed reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. He said that at the time of the shooting Clarence Avant and a security guard were at the house and no one else was injured.

Stainbrook, who was sworn in as chief the day before, also read a statement shared by the Avant family: “Jacqueline was a wife, wife, mother, philanthropist, and resident of Beverly Hills for 55 years, who has makes an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the artistic community, and will be missed by her family, friends and everyone she has helped throughout her incredible life.

Previously was president of Neighbors of Watts, which supports the South Central Community Child Care Center, and she served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California at Los Angeles. She was also the Entertainment Chair of the NOW Profit Auction.

Her husband is known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” the chairman of Motown Records in the 1990s who founded Sussex Records in 1969 and Tabu Records in 1976. The Grammy winner was manager, concert organizer, owner label and producer of events. He created the first black-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles.

Over the years he has helped the careers of Bill Withers, Jimmy Smith, Babyface, Lalo Schifrin and others. He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. In October, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris among those honoring him .

The couple met at the Ebony Fashion Fair in the mid-1960s, when Jacqueline was a model. They married in 1967 and had two children, Alexander and Nicole.

Their daughter Nicole Avant is a film producer who served as US Ambassador to the Bahamas from 2009-2011. She is married to Ted Sarandos and worked on a 2019 Netflix documentary about her father.

“My mom is truly the one who brought my dad and our family the love, passion and importance of the arts, culture and entertainment,” she told NBC News during a interview about the documentary. “While my father was in there doing all the business, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of cinema, my love of storytelling.”

Reginald Hudlin, who directed the Netflix documentary, described Jacqueline Avant as “the embodiment of grace, elegance, kindness and good taste … Like so many people in Hollywood, I owe a lot to mentorship. and the generosity of Clarence and Jackie. It is a senseless tragedy that is turning our entire industry upside down, perplexed and heartbroken. “

More praise for Jacqueline Avant poured in on Twitter. Filmmaker Tyler Perry wrote, “I have no idea what kind of sub-human might shoot an 81-year-old woman, and in her own house. But you can be assured that all available resources will be used to find out who is responsible for this horrible nightmare. It is extremely sad.

Actress Viola Davis tweeted “So sorry for the Avant family. My thoughts are with you !!! OMG !!!! Where are we ?? !!! WHO are we? !!”

Music producer Quincy Jones wrote: “She was the purest soul in every sense of the word, and was the Rock of Gibraltar to Clarence, their children, her friends and the community. We are all, each of us. between us, better people because Jacquie was in our lives. “

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted that his dear 30-year-old friend “inspired admiration, respect and affection in all who knew her.”

And Earvin “Magic” Johnson said he and his wife Cookie were devastated. “She was murdered for no reason last night during a home invasion,” he tweeted. “It’s the saddest day of our lives.”