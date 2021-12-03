Entertainment
Christmas parade and tree lighting to bring holiday cheer
1. Christmas parade and tree lighting
It’s the season for two of downtown Columbia’s biggest events, this year combining the two into one festive night.
The Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade will return after a year off, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Not only will there be over 70 participants this year, the parade route will also take the all-new West 7th Street.
The weather should also be warmer than usual for this time of year, making it a great time to spend an evening outdoors with family and friends.
After the parade, enjoy what has arguably turned into an even bigger holiday party downtown as Columbia lights up its glorious 70-foot Christmas tree in front of the Maury County Courthouse, which begins around 7 p.m. 15.
Blair Garner of The Mulehouse will once again liven up the festivities. After a year off due to COVID, the event will undoubtedly be one of the biggest and brightest we’ve ever seen, which means you don’t want to miss it.
2. First Fridays launches Fa La La Fridays in December
Ahead of Saturday’s Christmas parade and tree lighting, the weekend will kick off with another first Friday gathering downtown.
And like in previous years, the first Fridays in December will mark the start of a month of “Fa La La Fridays”, which will take place every Friday in December. Come shop locally for holiday gifts, Christmas open houses and live music, among other festive activities starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
One of the highlights this week will be the grand opening of Columbia’s first hot chicken restaurant with the highly anticipated Big Shake’s, which opens at 822 S. Main St., also featuring an evening of live music and entertainment. .
3. Gala and Christmas market at The Factory
Downtown Columbia isn’t the only place to throw a big Christmas party this year.
The Columbia plant, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., will host its first Black Tie Christmas Gala, which kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. with a beautifully staged Christmas Market, featuring over 60 local vendors, as well as photos with Santa Claus and live music.
The Black Tie Gala will run from 6 to 9 p.m., headlining Columbia’s Top 10 “American Idol” finalist Cassandra Coleman, as well as “Idol” contestant Hunter Metts and Cord Martin jazz music. Quartet.
Tickets for the gala range from $ 100 to $ 150 and are available at www.EventBrite.com.
4. Visit of the historic house of Noël Maury
One of Columbia’s oldest traditions will also return this weekend to round off the holiday festivities with the Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour.
The to visit will take place from 9 a.m. on Friday and will continue until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s tour will take guests through 11 local historic properties, including the Athenaeum, President James K. Polk Home & Museum, and historic Elm Springs.
Tickets cost $ 25 and can be purchased at the Athenaeum or at the Maury County Visitors Bureau on West 7th Street.
5. Live entertainment
The Maury County Arts Guild, 705 Lion Parkway, will present “A wicked Christmas carol” with performances starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. Join the Wicked Witch of the West as she discovers the spirit of Christmas traveling through the will of L. Frank Baum’s famous “Oz” books.
Neal mccoy will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Visit www.TheMulehouse.com for tickets.
Actor Henri cho will perform at Hardison Mill Homestead Hall, 4554 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
Stephanie Adlington will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Tennessee Stills Band will perform at Fozzy’s, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
Rory feek will perform at its Hardison Mill Homestead Hall starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Natasia Gray Cloud will perform at Vanh Dy’s in downtown Columbia from 7 p.m. Saturday.
New frenzy will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The escape group will perform at the Boondox, 3546 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2021/12/02/things-do-christmas-parade-and-tree-lighting-bring-holiday-cheer/8798831002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]