



Licorice Pizza Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. The National Board of Review, which annually rewards excellence in cinema in various categories,announced his choicesfor its 2021 winners, with its best prizes awarded toWill smithin the Best Actor category forking richard,Rachel Zegleras best actress forWest Side Story, andPaul thomas andersonsLicorice Pizzanamed best film. Anderson was also hailed as the best director for that year. The winners will be celebrated at the NBR Awards gala, hosted byGhost willie, Tuesday January 11, 2022. President of the National Review CommissionAnnie’s schoolyardcommented in a statement, In a time of transition and uncertainty, there is no such thingLicorice Pizzato remind us of the joy, hope and euphoria that great cinema can inspire. Other films hailed by the organization as one of its best films of the year includedDune,The last duel, the film about the environmental disaster from NetflixDo not seekwith Oscar winnersLeonardo DiCaprioandJennifer lawrence, andMacbeth’s tragedy, which features Oscar winnersDenzel WashingtonandFrancoise McDormand. Here is the list of winners in the major categories: Best film :Licorice Pizza

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson,Licorice Pizza

Best Actor: Will Smith,king richard

Best Actress: Rachel Zegler,West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Ciarn Hinds,Belfast

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis,king richard

Best Original Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi,A hero

Best Adapted Screenplay: Joel Coen,Macbeth’s tragedy

Revolutionary performances: Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman,Licorice Pizza

Best First Director: Michael Sarnoski,Pig

Best Animated Feature:Charm

Best Foreign Language Film:A hero

Best Documentary:Summer of Soul (or when the revolution couldn’t be televised)

Best Ensemble:The more they fall

Exceptional cinematographic achievement: Bruno Delbonnel,Macbeth’s tragedy

Freedom of expression award:To flee Best Movies (in alphabetical order) Belfast

Do not seek

Dune

king richard

The last duel

Alley of nightmares

Red rocket

Macbeth’s tragedy

West Side Story Top 5 foreign language films (in alphabetical order) Benedetta

Lamb

Lingui, The sacred ties

Titanium

The worst person in the world https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofnXPwUPEN No Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

