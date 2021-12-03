OG Bollywood diva Rekha graces the reception; the reaction of the newlywed couple is IMPOSSIBLE

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently held their wedding reception in the city. And guess what? OG Diva Rekha from Bollywood graced the occasion. Newly married lovebirds Neil and Aishwarya were shocked to see the gorgeous veteran beauty join them on their special day. Rekha blessed the couple at their wedding reception which took place in Maximum City. A video of the same has gone viral on social media right now. Check it out here: Also Read – TV Trending Today: Shivangi Joshi Gets Support As Anandi, Anupamaa-Anuj Rule Hearts With Their Hot And Sizzling Chemistry, Neha Bhasin SLAMS Devoleena & More

The cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin i.e. Ayesha Singh, Sheetal Maulik, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sneha Bhawsar, Vishavpreet Kaur, Jitendra Bohara and others joined Neil and Aishwarya at their wedding reception. They posed for the photos together. Video of Ayesha Singh having fun at Neil and Aishwarya's wedding reception is also going viral. We found some photos and videos of the reception on Instagram.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had been dating for some time. They first met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and instantly hit it off. Earlier this year, the two got engaged, meaning their Roka in the presence of the family. It was a family occasion and their fans were taken by a huge surprise.

Neil and Aishwarya got married in a traditional ceremony in Ujjain. It was a three day affair with Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet the night carefully planned by their families and friends. Ghum Hai actors Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were unable to attend the wedding due to their busy schedules. Ayesha Singh had revealed that she couldn’t attend the wedding but looked forward to the celebrations after the wedding.

