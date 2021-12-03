Entertainment
A relative of Duggar offers mind-boggling testimony: will this exonerate Josh?
Things got hot inside an Arkansas courtroom on Thursday when a distant relative of Josh Duggar spoke out in the former reality star’s child pornography trial.
Not just heated either.
Things have become controversial.
And, for the infamous defendant who faces decades in prison for the heinous crimes he is accused of, they may also have become optimistic for the first time this week.
The tension began shortly after Mathew Waller spoke.
If the last name sounds familiar to you, you can’t imagine a thing.
Duggar’s former colleague at the used car park where he worked, Wholesale Motors, Waller is also linked to the former of 19 Kids and Counting: his brother, David Waller, is married to Priscilla, the sister of Josh’s wife. , Anna.
Waller primarily testified about software known as the Linux Partition on Josh’s work computer, which effectively splits a hard drive in half.
According to Assistant US Attorney Dustin Roberts, Duggar downloaded underage sex material to his hard drive which the software helped hide.
The prosecutor also said in his opening statement that the partitioned part of the computer had a different primary hard drive password.
This password was Intel1988.
Put simply, the prosecution believes that Duggar uploaded illegal videos and photos to a section of his computer that can only be accessed with the Intel1988 password.
We repeat this because it will soon become very important.Intel1988.
On Thursday, Waller testified under oath that he worked for Duggar from late January to April 2019, selling cars and doing mechanical repairs.
Meanwhile, what did he know about the illegal activities?
The former employee said he had never seen Josh use the keyboard that accessed his office, where the computer in question was located.
One of Duggar’s defense attorneys, Travis Story, then asked Roberts about the password on the partitioned hard drive, asking if Intel1988 rang a bell for him.
“Intel is ringing a bell very weakly,” Waller replied.
At this, Robert jumped up from his table and shouted at the witness.
“I told you I thought you were hiding something, didn’t I?” he said.
“I asked you specifically if you intended to testify on something that you weren’t telling me,” Roberts added, indicating that Waller had previously said he didn’t know the password.
“Do you remember today having heard of Intell1988, after having spoken to internal security, then to defense?” “
Waller reacted with confusion, saying the word “intel” sounded only vaguely familiar and that he was having trouble determining which attorneys represented Duggar and which the government.
Story ultimately asked if the defense had simply asked Waller to speak the truth on the stand.
Waller said yes.
Waller made, however, admits to the stand that Duggar’s legal team first mentioned the word “information” during pre-trial examination, prompting Roberts to suggest that the defense had told him information he was not aware of. not remembered otherwise.
This is all confusing, we know that.
But here’s why it’s so crucial:
The unexpected testimony could provide the jury with a reasonable doubt.
If Waller knew Duggar’s password to access what is akin to the dark web, other employees might know that password as well.
And, in theory, therefore, they could have downloaded the pornography.
This is the heart of the defense team’s argument.
They are not trying to prove that the grotesque videos uploaded to Josh’s computer do not exist or have never been on the computer.
Instead, they’re just trying to make it seem plausible that someone other downloaded the material.
Duggar’s trial is expected to last five to six days.
Some of his immediate family members, including sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and brother Jedidiah Duggar, are on the list to possibly testify later.
Their connection to the case is not clear.
If he is found guilty of the charges against him?
The former reality TV star faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $ 250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a possible total sentence of 40 years.
Stay tuned.

