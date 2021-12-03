Bye Bye Birdie opens Friday | Culture & Leisure





When Leah Heidenreich, director of youth theater at Sheridan Arts Foundations, says Bye Bye Birdie is timeless, there is nothing trivial about her assessment. The musical, which will be performed at the Sheridan Opera House Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly by school-aged YPT actors, is a loving send-out of cherished American cultural youth, rock n roll, golden 50s and parents who do not understand. Dotted with upbeat music and rock dance numbers, Birdie is a gas. The Heidenreich cast of 25 middle school students in Grades 6-8 have been rehearsing since September, polishing the story of an Elvis-style teenage idol Conrad Birdie, who was recently drafted into the military. His manager, Albert, and his loyal assistant, Rosie, are coming up with a publicity stunt that will hopefully inflate Alberts’ struggling talent agencies. From that delightfully unlikely premise, a show includes breakups and make-ups, jealousy and reconciliation, meddling and chaos. Oh, yeah, and there are plenty of catchy song and dance numbers. Bye Bye Birdie has always been on my radar, and this year was the perfect time to do it, Heidenreich said. The show is timeless, silly, and has so many amazing teen roles. What could be more perfect for our first musical with a full cast since the success of COVID? Be prepared to be in stitches. This is the most ridiculous and fun show I have done since I have been the head of YPT. And, courtesy of the readers, this reporter is to reveal her connection to this show. Birdie was the first musical she appeared in, playing Doris MacAfee as a senior at Glenelg High School in Md. In 1975. She still knows every word to every song in the series. This confession can be interpreted as bias, but once the reader leaves the opera after the YPT’s production, any lingering affinity for the show will be deeply understood. Bye Bye Birdie opened on Broadway on April 14, 1960 and performed for 607 performances at the Martin Beck Theater (later 54th Street and the Shubert Theaters), starring Chita Rivera as Rosie and Dick Van Dyke in the role of Albert. The show has performed for 268 performances in London at Her Majesty’s Theater. In 2009, it was relaunched on Broadway at the Henry Millers Theater. The show won Tonys for Dick Van Dyke as Albert, and for Best Musical, as well as Best Choreography for director and choreographer Gower Champion, in addition to a host of other nominations. Critics rejoiced at the musical. The LA Times said: “A catchy musical with a firm roots in the 1950s, Bye Bye Birdie has been popular since its Broadway debut in 1960. Michael Stewart’s scripts hold up… the tunes are eminently hummable… the show is on. is stopped as individual scenes received standing ovations from the audience. The Chicago Sun-Times also faded, calling Birdie, a superbly stylish throwback to the 1950s! Real fun, excitement and frenzy … utter silliness. The YPT distribution is: Piper Allen: Margie / Ensemble Elijah Aumiller: Conrad Birdie Althea Bordogna: Reporter 2 / Ensemble Celia Chaffin: Ms. Peterson / Ensemble Ruby Cieciuch: Helen / Sad Girl / Ensemble Will DiFiore: M. Mayor / Freddie / Ensemble Jane Fox: Deborah Sue / Ensemble Lori Gleria: Nancy / Gloria Raspoutine / Ensemble Zoe Hampton: Ursula Merkle / Ensemble Hugh Hatcher: Albert Peterson Rita Hynes: Mrs. Merkle / Ensemble Vivian Julia: Edna, the mayor’s wife / ensemble Alyssa Neumann: Hugo Peabody / Ensemble Sydney Martin: Kim MacAfee / Ensemble Caroline Merritt: Reporter 1 / Ensemble Liv Minnehan: Ms. MacAfee / Ensemble Teagan ODell: Mrs Johnson / Ensemble Sonja Rikkers: Alice / Ensemble Gunnar Robinson: Mr. MacAfee / Ensemble Eleanor Rosen: Penelope / Ensemble Zander Health: Randolph MacAfee / Ensemble Annabelle Starr: Rosie Alvarez Bode Starr: Harvey Johnson / Ensemble Evan Stogner: Karl / Ed Sullivan / Ensemble Pepper Tyson: Suzie / Ensemble Heidenreich’s stellar team is made up of Buff Hooper in set design, Tommy Wince in lighting design, Colin Casanova in sound design, and Traci Baize in costume design. Bye Bye Birdie takes place Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Tickets for adults are $ 15, children 18 and under are $ 12, and lap children are free. Tickets cost $ 1 more at the door. The Sheridan Arts Foundation has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of its staff, clients, actors and crew. Molekule air purifiers and hand sanitizer stations are scattered throughout the building, at the door, and anyone two years of age and older must wear a mask inside the building, per the health mandate. county public. For tickets and more information visit SheridanOperaHouse.com or dial 970-728-6363, extension 3.

