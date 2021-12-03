India’s lower castes take center stage

Bombay (AFP) In the face of systemic exploitation and discrimination, India’s lowest castes have barely been recognized on the big screen. Now independent filmmakers, mostly non-Hindi, are challenging attitudes with powerful stories of injustice to give them a voice.

Many directors come from the Tamil “Kollywood” film industry – dubbed after the Kodambakkam district in Chennai where many studios are based – with some of the oppressed communities at the bottom of the country’s rigid caste system.

In a vast nation of 22 official languages, Kollywood and other minority language producers are often overshadowed by glitzy Hindi Bollywood.

But Tamil legal drama “Jai Bhim”, released on Amazon’s streaming platform instead of theaters, has drawn rave reviews and is currently the top-rated film by all voters around the world based on the database. of IMDb movies, with a score of 9.5.

Based on the true story of a lawyer fighting for justice for a tribal woman whose husband was accused of theft and tortured and killed in police custody, “Jai Bhim” was praised for his flawless portrayal of violence judicial.

It was also hailed as the latest film to challenge cinematic stereotypes of lower castes as voiceless victims by giving dignity to their lives and portraying them as people with power.

“The reason these injustices happen to vulnerable people is that we do not speak up,” said director TJ Gnanavel, 42.

“We wanted it to be that voice. I wanted to say that the silence of society is more brutal than police brutality,” he told AFP.

K. Chandru, the lawyer who inspired the role played by Tamil superstar Suriya, became a judge and said young Indians told him they were ignoring these tribal groups and the abuses they face.

“Everyone wants to know what we can do for them … It’s the biggest win of this movie,” said the 70-year-old, now retired.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister of State MK Stalin said the film made him feel sick and announced measures to help tribes access social assistance, clean water and electricity.

But after an association representing the Vanniyar caste complained that the film portrayed them in a bad light, a local politician offered 100,000 rupees ($ 1,300) to anyone who physically attacked Suriya.

Armed police have been deployed to protect the star’s home amid a wave of support for him on social media.

The success of “Jai Bhim” highlights the rise of such films in Kollywood.

“Koozhangal”, a Tamil film internationally known as “Pebbles” about an alcoholic father and his son, addresses issues of poverty and patriarchy. It was selected as India’s entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars next year.

‘An alarm clock’

India has an estimated 200 million Dalits – once known as “untouchables” and the lowest group in the caste system – and over 100 million tribes also marginalized.

But the story of their lives is rarely told, and India’s prolific film industry typically favors extravagance of action-packed song and dance.

When lower castes are portrayed in Bollywood, they fall into familiar roles of oppressed characters in need of upper caste saviors, said filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, whose first director “Masaan” won two awards at the 2015 Cannes film festival.

Ghaywan, a Dalit director in Bollywood, said that in contrast, Kollywood stories “come from authenticity.”

“The characters are humanized. They are not just the subject of atrocity.”

According to film historian S. Theodore Baskaran, right-wing politics under the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) helped fuel such films, as well as growing political awareness and education among Dalits in the Tamil Nadu.

“Jai Bhim” – along with the box office hits of Dalit Tamil directors Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj – are part of the “beginning of a revival” in Indian cinema, added Baskaran.

‘Tell my truth’

Such subjects are also gaining cinematic popularity in other Indian languages, including the Marathi spoken in Bollywood’s home state of Maharashtra.

Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule released his first short film “Pistulya” in 2009 about a low caste boy who wants to go to school, and has spoken of his Dalit background in interviews.

But his own brother and a close friend of the upper caste warned him to avoid the subject for fear of ostracism.

Some Dalits in the industry hide their caste, he added, even changing their last name.

“I decided that whatever happened, I had to talk about my reality, my truth,” said Manjule.

His second feature film, “Sairat”, about young lovers from different castes, became the highest grossing film in Marathi cinema when it was released in 2016.

“We’ve always been in the crowd, not on stage or on the big screen,” he added. “So when Dalits see someone from their community and background telling their story, they feel proud. “

