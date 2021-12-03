Entertainment
30 famous Bollywood actresses without makeup
Bollywood actresses are appreciated for their looks, fashion, physical shape, glamorous avatars, etc. You should know that your favorite actress is beautiful but not like the one who appears on TV or on the big screen after heavy makeup.
Here we have such pictures which prove what Bollywood actresses look like without makeup. Seasoned actresses Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor in Alai Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor feature in this list.
These great Bollywood cinema ladies are undoubtedly beautiful but sometimes they look weird without makeup. See Bollywood actresses without makeup:
Related
Bollywood single beautiful actresses who are over 30
1- Madhuri Dixit Nene without makeup
Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit is known as the Dhak Dhak daughter of Indian cinema, she reigned in 1990 in Hindi cinema.
2- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan without makeup
Aish is considered one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses of all time, who won the Miss World pageant in 1994.
See: The most beautiful Bollywood actresses of our time
3- Priyanka Chopra without makeup
The actress gained international fame for her brilliant work, also won the Miss India contest before entering Bollywood.
4- Kareena Kapoor Khan without makeup
The milky skin of having this beautiful Bollywood actress without makeup looks a bit aged. But she is one of the most successful actresses of all time.
5- Katrina Kaif without makeup
Great Bollywood actress of British descent, Katrina Kaif, highly regarded for her personality when she was never considered a qualified actress.
6- Deepika Padukone without makeup
One of the most successful lead actresses, Deepika Padukone doesn’t look fair without makeup.
7- Kajol without makeup
Versatile actress Kajol grew up as a skilled and beautiful actress, but she looks weird without makeup.
8- Kangana Ranaut without makeup
Himachali beauty Kangana Ranaut is naturally so blonde but without makeup she looks like she has pimples on her face.
9- Vidya Balan without makeup
The stunning looks of the best actress of the time, Vidya Balan, in a saree or other popular traditional dresses, but this Bollywood actress without makeup looks gloomy.
10- Shilpa Shetty without makeup
Gorgeous Shilpa Shetty is 40 years old but is maintaining herself through yoga and meditation.
11- Bipasha Basu without makeup
Daring Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is too hot to handle but doesn’t look fair without makeup.
12- Rekha without makeup
Yesterday’s hugely popular actress Rekha is still known for her style, but whenever she appears without makeup she can’t hide her age.
13- Preity Zinta without makeup
Preity Zinta’s pretty face looks aged without makeup. She is highly regarded for the dimples on her cheeks.
14- Alia Bhatt without makeup
Young actress Alia Bhatt manages to make a place for herself among the main actresses, find out what she looks like without makeup.
15- Anushka Sharma without makeup
Anushka Sharma is a talented actress and also popular for her style, but she doesn’t look good without makeup.
16- Parineeti Chopra without makeup
Parineeti Chopra recently transformed and got so fit but without makeup she still looks like an average looking actress.
17- Rani Mukherjee without makeup
Rani Mukherjee is getting fat after the wedding and looks average without makeup now. She has a successful career in Bollywood.
18- Sushmita Sen without makeup
She won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 and then entered Bollywood. Take a look at this Bollywood actress without makeup.
19- Sonakshi Sinha without makeup
This Bollywood heavyweight actress has now transformed but looks weird without makeup. Look at her picture without makeup.
20- Shraddha Kapoor without makeup
Aashiqui girl Shraddha Kapoor is a favorite actress of many young people, but have you seen her without makeup pictures ..?
21- Sonam Kapoor without makeup
Sonam Kapoor has always been in the spotlight for her style and dress, here without makeup, Sonam Kapoor looks normal.
22- Yami Gautam without makeup
Yami has such beautiful features but without makeup, her face looks so normal. The actress established a successful career in Bollywood.
23- Vaani Kapoor without makeup
Vaani Kapoor looks average without makeup, take a look at this Bollywood actress without makeup.
24- Taboo without makeup
Tabassum Fatima Hashmi well known by her stage name Tabu has crossed 47 years and she cannot hide her age without makeup.
25- Nargis Fakhri without makeup
Nargis Fakhri is so fit for her age but the actress looks weird without makeup. Here you can see her face without makeup.
26- Malaika Arora Khan without makeup
One of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, Malaika is an icon for many fitness enthusiasts who maintain themselves through dance, yoga and the gym.
27- Kriti I say without makeup
Kriti Sanon leads the industry, collaborating with big stars like Akshay Kuma, Prabhas and others. See what she looks like without makeup.
28- Huma Qureshi without makeup
Huma is one of the heavyweight actresses of Bollywood, see what she looks like without makeup. She rose to fame thanks to Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and the web series Maharani (2021).
29- Aditi Rao Hydari without makeup
Aditi Rao Hyderi has made fewer films but made a special place in millions of hearts, see this Bollywood actress without makeup.
30- Karishma Kapoor without makeup
Popular 1990s actress Karishma Kapoor looks aged without makeup. She reigned in Bollywood during her time, delivering several back-to-back hits.
If you have any questions regarding the article Bollywood Actress Without Makeup, feel free to comment below?
Sources
2/ https://en.janbharattimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-actress-without-makeup
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]