Jon Stewart Joins ABC’s ‘Facts of Life’ Live-Action Re-creation – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC Facts of life re-creation has added another big name to its cast. Jon Stewart has joined Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman in the cast of the live-action episode, which is part of the network’s third Live in front of a studio audience Special, which airs on December 7. Stewart will play a “surprise role” on the show, according to ABC. The facts of life the reconstruction will be coupled with a staging of its parent show, Different shots. This episode will star Kevin Hart, John Lithgow and Damon Wayans. Ann Dowd will appear in both episodes as Mrs. Garrett, the role played by Charlotte Rae in Different shots then The facts of life. Stewart is currently the host and executive producer The problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV +. The old one Daily show presenter will assume his first role as an actor on camera which is not a version of himself since the years 2002 Death to Smoochy. The facts of life, which ran from 1979 to 1988, centered around students at a girls’ boarding school where Ms Garrett was first a mother, then a school dietitian and later a food business owner dining where the four headed – Blair (Lisa Whelchel), Tootie (Kim Fields), Natalie (Mindy Cohn) and Jo (Nancy McKeon) – worked. Aniston will play Blair in the special, while Union will play Tootie, Tolman will play Natalie, and Hahn will play Jo. The oldest male role in The facts of life was Andy (played by Mackenzie Astin), a foster child who worked in Ms. Garrett’s shop. The best known is probably the handyman George Burnett, as it is an early career role for George Clooney. Norman Lear – whose companies Tandem Productions and Embassy Communications produced Different shots and The facts of life – and Jimmy Kimmel executive producer Live in front of a studio audience. Brent Miller, partner of Lear’s Act III Productions, Kerry Washington (via his Simpson Street), Will Ferrell (via Gloria Sanchez Productions), Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows also produce; Burrows and Andy Fisher will lead. Sony Pictures TV, where Lear is based, is producing the special.

