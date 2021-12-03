Animated Comedy Inspired By The Cyrus Family In Tish Cyrus’ HopeTown Entertainment Work As Part Of NBCU Deal – Deadline





Tish Cyrus’ HopeTown Entertainment has announced its management team and first list of projects as part of the first scripted and unscripted deal the company recently signed with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming alongside a similar pact for the production company. of Tish Cyrus’ daughter, Miley Cyrus. Courtesy of HopeTown

HopeTown’s leadership team, led by Tish Cyrus, who is president, includes Dannah Axelrod, who joined as head of development earlier this year, director of development Samantha Green and director of development Sarah Lieberman. The company has defined its first two scripted projects under the NBCU deal, both of which draw parallels with the Cyrus family. Kentucky Fire is a mother / daughter dramatic comedy created by writer / director Courtney Hoffman, who recently signed on to direct Amblin’s action flick, Ruthless. It follows Music Director Davey Wagner as she returns home to Ashland, Ky. After the unexpected death of her estranged father. There, she is forced to come to terms with demons from her past, help revive her mother’s failed country music career, and start a family cannabis business in the process. Untitled Animation project, which HopeTown will produce alongside Shadow Machine and Bill Schultz. Created by Sivert Glarum & Michael Jamin (King of the hill), the project was loosely inspired by the misadventures of the Cyrus family and has been described as a modern re-imagination of The Beverly Hillbillies. Tyler Hilton and Jaco Caraco will write the original music for the series. Additionally, HopeTown is producing alongside Miley Cyrus, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Shookus and Den of Thieves. Miley’s New Years Party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for NBC and Peacock. Tish Cyrus has produced films with Miley Cyrus as The last song, LOL and So Undercover. She also produced Cyrus vs. Cyrus on Bravo where Tish and her daughter Brandi pitched competing interior design ideas to clients. Axelrod comes to HopeTown from Cartel Pictures where she was most recently Director of Development, helping to develop and release several films in the independent TV, streaming and feature film space. Prior to that, she worked in TV development at Propagate Content and Imagine Television after starting her career at RBEL Agency. Green got his start at WME as co-head of the Global Book Department. She joined the development team at New York-based production company Left / Right where she worked for two years, before joining Showtime’s. The circus in 2016. Green also worked on MTV Proposal, People Magazine American actors and Investigation Discovery’s Unknown killer, before joining HopeTown in July 2018. Lieberman started his career at WME in 2016 in the Non-Scripted TV department. She was selected to join the WME Agent Trainee class of 2019 before joining HopeTown Entertainment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/animated-comedy-cyrus-family-hopetown-entertainment-tish-cyrus-nbcu-deal-1234883535/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos