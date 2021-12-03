Alec Baldwin: Actor Says He Doesn’t Feel Guilty About Filming Halyna Hutchins On The Set – Because “Someone Is Responsible… I Know It’s Not Me” | Ents & Arts News

Alec Baldwin said he didn’t feel guilty about the fatal shoot of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – and that there was “only one question to be answered – where did the live tour come from?

Speaking in his first interview since the gun he was holding fired and killed Ms Hutchins on the set of Western Rust in October, Baldwin told Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos that he and the cinematographer “had something deep in common, and that is, we both assumed the gun was empty.”

When asked if he felt guilty about his death, the 63-year-old actor and producer replied, “No. No. I think… someone is responsible for what happened. and I can’t tell who it is, but I know it’s not I. Honestly to God, if I felt I was responsible I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. And I don’t say this lightly.

Baldwin, who became emotional on several occasions during the interview, said he decided to speak out because the criminal investigations and civil lawsuits surrounding the New Mexico shooting would take a long time. “I really feel like I can’t wait for this process to end,” he said.

The actor said he wanted to make it clear that he “would do everything possible to undo what happened” and that he did not want to appear as a victim, “because we have two victims here” – making reference to Ms Hutchins and filmmaker Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident.

As seen in a trailer for the interview, released earlier in the week, Baldwin also told Stephanopoulos that he never pulled the trigger of the propeller gun, but that it triggered when he released the hammer – the mechanism that can be reset before firing. The assistant director who handed the gun to the actor confirms his assertion that he did not pull the trigger and that it was a “dud”.

Authorities said Baldwin learned the weapon was safe to handle, but continue to investigate how a live bullet ended up in the weapon. During the interview, the actor said people in the know told him “it is highly unlikely that I will be charged with anything criminal.”

Allegations of on-set safety issues in the days leading up to the tragedy were reported, with main camera operator Lane Luper resigning the day before Ms Hutchins’ death. Two crew members filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others of negligence and lax safety protocols, with counsel for a accusing the star of playing “russian roulette” by not checking the gun.

In the interview, Baldwin said he was not aware of any safety concerns, only that some of the crew wanted better hotel rooms.

Rust producers, including Baldwin, previously said in a statement that they had not been made aware of any official complaints but would conduct an internal review. “The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company,” they said. “We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and to provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.”

Picture:

Baldwin was pictured after the shooting



During the interview, Baldwin also recounted what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, saying Ms Hutchins was showing him where to point the gun to get the right shot.

“It forces me to position the weapon,” Baldwin said. “It’s all in her direction. She guides me on how she wants me to hold the gun from that angle, and I draw the gun and find a mark.” It was an “accidental plan,” he said, that might not have ended up in the movie at all.

After showing Hutchins how he would cock the gun, the actor said he “dropped the hammer on the gun and the gun was going.” He said he “would never point a gun at someone and never press him, ever”.

Baldwin also described the moments after the shoot, saying he initially didn’t realize what happened and believed the cinematographer may have passed out. “I thought to myself, has she passed out?” ” he said. “The idea that there was a live bullet in this gun only occurred to me probably 45 minutes to an hour later.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:04

“We need help”: call 911 after filming a film set



Clarifying, he said: “No one could understand. Did she have a heart attack? Remember, the idea that someone put a live bullet into the gun was not even real. ” He did not learn that Ms Hutchins had died until a few hours later, he said.

When asked “how did a real bullet get on this set?” The actor replied, “I have no idea, someone put a real bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property. “

Authorities investigating the sources of the live ammunition on Tuesday raided the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier.

Baldwin has been criticized by some for not checking the weapon thoroughly himself. However, he said in the interview that he believed it was not the actor’s job.

“When this person who was in charge of this work handed me the weapon, I trusted him,” he said. “In the 40 years that I have been in this business to date, I have never had a problem.”