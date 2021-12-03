Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan wants husband to ‘move in’ with mom – Celebrity





Actress Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has opened up about her relationship with her two parents who chose to separate 17 years ago. In an interview before the release of his film Atrangi Re, she said The time of India that his relationship with his mother is stronger than you think. She described them as inseparable and jokingly told the interviewer how sorry she was for her future husband who will have to move in with them. Sara said she relied heavily on her mother for everything, so walking away was not an option. I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Maybe they helped me grow up a little faster, the actor said, grateful to his mother for raising her on her own as a wiser human being. She also mentioned how growing up with a single mom these days makes one a little harder than you should be. You don’t live too long in La La Land and you see the world as it is. His character in his next film is the opposite of what the actor is in real life. Her role will explore the choices of a woman who decides to leave it all behind and run away with a man she loves dearly. In the interview, Sara said she would never do this despite having a liberal mother. I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bracelets to my outfit with my mom’s help. Until my mom tell me Please add some green bracelets to your hand because you have a chalak green in that corner of your dupatta, I can’t go out for an interview. I am not able to run away from my mother. Everywhere I run, she’s the house I have to return to, every day, the Simmba actor admitted. When asked if she had ever tried to rebel against all of her mother’s rules, she replied: Not at all. I’m even going to marry someone who can move in and live with my mom. I will never leave her. She’s the sound of reason, so no, I never run away. Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath and Simmba in 2018. The actor continued with Love Aaj Kal and Coolie n ° 1. His latest film, Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles and is slated for an OTT release.

