Vir Das Gives Whitney Cummings Bollywood Explanation





Vir Das posted this image. (courtesy: to come) Strong points Vir Das was on the Whitney Cummings podcast

He explained how big a fan of Shah Rukh Khan he is

Vir Das’ show received an International Emmys nomination this year New Delhi: Comedian Vir Das might just be Shah Rukh Khan’s number one fan. Asked by American actress / comedy Whitney Cummings on her podcast Good for you A few weeks ago, Vir named SRK as the Bollywood super-celebrity, prompting Whitney to google the 56-year-old star. “He (SRK) is the biggest star in the world, pretty much, in terms of everything – fanbase, reach, in terms of everything,” Vir said in a clip from the podcast that went viral. He explains why – and why Whitney Cummings should take him at his word? He has a “bright” mind and she is “intimidated” by him. Wow but first, Shah Rukh Khan. Vir Das told Whitney Cummings, explaining how SRK defined the cinematic model of romance: “No one romances a woman like Shah Rukh Khan romances a woman. “Charisma is a factor, but it’s mainly SRK’s personal story that makes him so magnetic, per Vir.” His story is really good. He has a story “made by himself, showed up in Mumbai with nothing but a suitcase and became the king of the world,” “said Vir. Vir Das’ fandom Shah Rukh Khan comes from personal experience – of being beaten by SRK. “Our version of the Oscars, I used to write jokes for that and he would animate it. You’ll be in his house just throwing jokes at the guy and he would never listen to you. He would go on and on and on. make his version of the joke and that would always be better. Nobody has ever done that. I always wrote jokes for people and then they go do their own version and that sucks, “Vir told Whitney,” He’s just so good, he’s so smart. “ Watch the viral clip here: Comedian Vir das on @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/2vyXsz7VhX AMAAN (@ amaan0409) December 1, 2021 As we said, there is a reason Whitney Cummings is taking and will speak of Vir Das as gospel truth. It is because his mind is a “labyrinth of brilliance”. Watch the full podcast here (disclaimer – a few swear words): Vir Das, who recently went viral for his monologue “Two Indias” at Kennedy in Washington, was in the United States to attend the International Emmy Awards where his Netflix special Come Das: for India was nominated in the Best Comedy category. The Emmy was won by the French show Call my agent!/ p>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/shah-rukh-khan-biggest-star-in-the-world-vir-das-gives-whitney-cummings-a-bollywood-explainer-2634080

