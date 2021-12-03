Alec Baldwin’s Set Shooting: Seven Key Points From The Actor’s First Interview Since The Rust Tragedy | Ents & Arts News

While investigations into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are still ongoing, it may have appeared to some that Alec Baldwin’s decision was unusual to give the camera a lengthy interview about the incident. .

However, the actor – who said the gun he was holding fired without him pulling the trigger – said that, six weeks after the tragedy, he wanted to fight “misconceptions” and could not wait until the end of the investigations to speak out.

In a moving hour-long conversation with ABC television’s George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin gave details of what happened in the lead up to Ms Hutchins’ death, and immediately after, for the first time. Here are the key points of the interview.

Baldwin burst into tears several times during the interview. Photo: ABC



The moments before the shot

Baldwin and Ms Hutchins met to rehearse a scene in which he played a character who drew his gun at two enemies, the actor told Stephanopoulos.

Recalling the “tagging rehearsal” – during which the cinematographer showed him where to point the gun – the actor said that the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, handed him a gun and told him “it’s a cold pistol” – an industry term meaning it was either empty or loaded with dummy cartridges.

Ms Hutchins was explaining to him where and how to hold the gun, “which ended up aiming just below his armpit,” he said.

Baldwin said he needed to cock the weapon but not fire in order to get the shot they needed.

“I cock the gun,” he said. “I said, ‘Can you see this? Can you see this Can you see this “And then I let go of the hammer on the gun, and the gun went off.”

Stephanopoulos then asked if Baldwin pulled the trigger. “No, no, no, no, no,” replied the star. “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pictured on another set, was showing Baldwin where to point the gun when it exploded. Photo: Swen Studios / Reuters



The aftermath of the shooting

The actor said he didn’t realize what happened at first because “the idea of ​​someone putting a live bullet into the gun was not even true.”

“She’s falling,” he said. “I thought, did she pass out? The idea that there was an actual bullet in that gun only dawned on me 45 minutes to an hour later.”

Baldwin said he stood over Ms Hutchins for about 60 seconds “and lay there a bit in shock” before he was told to leave the building at the entrance doctors. When asked if she was conscious, he replied, “My recollection is yes.”

Police arrived 15 to 20 minutes later, he said, and registered the area. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

He learned of Ms Hutchins’ death “a few hours later” after being informed by police that a “45 caliber bullet” had been removed from Mr Souza’s shoulder.

Baldwin said he felt “a sort of madness-inducing agony to think that someone put a live bullet into the gun.”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the gunsmith on the set of Rust. File photo: Shutterstock



How did the ball end up on the board?

During the interview, Baldwin said the only issue that matters is how the bullet ended up in the gun.

“There’s only one question to answer, and that’s where the live turn came from?” he said.

Baldwin said he met the film gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for a gun training session before filming, and that she seemed capable and responsible.

“I assumed because she was there and she was hired that she was up to the job,” he said.

Gutierrez-Reed has been the subject of much of the scrutiny in the case. Her lawyer said she did not put the bullet in the gun and believes she was the victim of sabotage.

1:49

Baldwin: “Someone put a live bullet in a gun”



Should Baldwin have checked the weapon himself?

During the interview, Baldwin played a clip of George Clooney talking about handling guns on set, in which he said: “Every time I’m given a gun on a set, every time times they hand me a gun, I look at it, I open it, I show it to whoever I’m showing it to, we show it to the crew. Every take. You return it to the gunsmith when you are done, you do it again.Everyone does it everyone knows it.

Baldwin replied, “Well, there were a lot of people who felt it necessary to comment on the situation, which really didn’t help the situation – at all. But you … if your protocols, you check it out. gun all the time, well good for you. Good for you. You know, I probably handled guns as much as any other actor in movies … and at that time I had protocol and he never let me down. “

The star said he was taught when he was younger that team members “don’t want the actor to be the last line of defense against a catastrophic security breach with the weapon.”

He said that “when this person who was in charge of this work handed me the gun, I trusted him … In the 40 years that I have worked in this company to this day, I never had a problem. “

Baldwin pictured with his wife Hilaria during a June premiere, four months before filming. Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP



Baldwin’s career

The actor rose to fame in the prime-time American soap opera Knots Landing and made a name for himself on the big screen in films such as Beetlejuice and The Hunt For Red October, as well as his collaborations with directors Woody Allen ( Alice and Blue Jasmine) and Martin Scorsese (The Aviator and The Departed).

He is perhaps best known for his role on the 30 Rock TV series and for playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

However, he said he no longer thinks about his job and dreams of the tragedy “constantly”.

“I couldn’t worry about my career anymore,” he said.

Stephanopoulos then asked: “It’s over?”, To which the actor replied: “It’s possible”.

Baldwin said his next production still wanted him, “but I was like, do I want to work a lot more after this?”

Rust was filmed in New Mexico



Actor denies responsibility – says he doesn’t think he’ll be charged with a crime

While Baldwin said he would “do everything possible to undo what happened”, when asked if he felt guilty about Ms Hutchins’ death, he replied: “No. No. No. I think … someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t tell who it is, but I know it’s not me.

“Honestly to God, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. And I don’t say this lightly.

Baldwin, along with other producers, has been the subject of two civil lawsuits filed against him by members of the Rust team. Police investigations are ongoing and no criminal charges have been laid.

Baldwin says other gun-checking crew told him the gun was “safe” and that he doesn’t think he will face criminal charges. He said he had “nothing to hide”.

“People in the know have told me (…) that it is highly unlikely that I will be charged with anything criminal,” he said.

Writer and director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. Photo: Ron Adar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock



Reports of on-set safety issues

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, said there was nothing to indicate to him the crew members were unsatisfied with the safety conditions on set, despite resigning on the matter before Ms Hutchins’ death.

“I’ve never heard a single word about it, none,” the actor said. He also said the complaints about the film’s cost cutting were wrong.

“Everyone who makes films has a responsibility not to be reckless and careless with the money that is given to you,” he said.

Asked by Stephanopoulos whether the cost reduction compromised safety, Baldwin replied, “In my opinion, no… Personally, I did not observe any safety or security issues during the time I was there. was there.

In a statement, producers of Rust, including Baldwin, previously said, “The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company.

“While we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down.

“We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and to provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.”