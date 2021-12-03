Entertainment
From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebrities who changed their names before entering Bollywood
When we are born, our parents make sure to give us a special name that would be different from anyone else. This is how our name becomes our identity. We think of a person when we listen to his name, it is because the name holds the power. The phrase ‘Naam Hi Kafi Hai ‘, is the proof.
We all know famous people and their names very well. We watch too many big names in the entertainment industry. But did you know that some of the actors and actresses in Bollywood actually changed their names before entering Bollywood? Let’s find out who these celebrities are and what their real names are.
Suggested read: After controversial affairs with singer and director, Meenakshi left Bollywood to marry a banker
# 1. Shilpa shetty
Popular B-town actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a big name in the Hindi film industry. She started her Bollywood journey with the movie, Baazigar in 1993. After achieving huge success in Indian cinema, she gained international fame by winning the British reality show Big brother season 5. Did you know that Shilpa Shetty was originally called Ashwini Shetty at the time of her birth? Yes, it’s true. But, her mother had decided to change her name because an astrologer had told them to do so. His name change was necessary due to numerology.
# 2. Saif Ali Khan
We all know that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also a real prince, owner of the Royal Pataudi Palace. Even though he’s a prince, his name doesn’t sound very royal. Most of us don’t know that the cool actor has a royal name. Saif Ali Khan’s real name is Sajib Ali Khan. Her real name was leaked when her marriage certificate with Kareena accidentally went viral on the internet.
# 3. Salman khan
Salman Khan is the ‘Bhaï ‘ of Bollywood. He is known for his incredible acting skills and for his superb host skills on the popular reality TV show, Great leader. Whatever Salman Khan does, becomes famous in seconds, because ‘Bhai Ka Naam Hi Kaafi hai‘. However, the name of Salman Khan is only a shorter version of his real name, Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.
Don’t Miss: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, 10 Bollywood Celebrities Travel From “Rags to Wealth”
# 4. Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi of Bollywood is also a real life Khiladi. While we all know Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood and leads a super lavish life. What we don’t know is that that’s not his real name. The actor’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. After Akshay Kumar shared this one day, he went to court and had his name changed, for no reason.
# 5. Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta is one of the most beautiful actresses of her time, as the name suggests. She had played many roles as a bubbly young girl in Hindi films and remained a successful actress. Some of his Bollywood hits were Soldier, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, and much more. Few of us know that Preity Zinta’s name is not Preity, but Preetam Singh Zinta.
# 6. John Abraham
The handsome guy, John Abraham, has a crush on several Indian girls. John had made his Bollywood debut with the film, fuck in 2003. Later he gained enormous popularity with the film, misfortune and since then there has been no turning back for him. Have you ever thought that John’s name is so elegant? Well, that’s because that’s just his name on the screen. The actor’s birth name is Farhan Abraham.
Recommended Reading: 10 Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Let Their Distraught Relationship Affect Their Families
# 7. Sunny deol
Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol made a name for himself in the film industry with his film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. The actor is known as the Angry Man of Bollywood, and he won two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. Sunny has a huge fan base, but what his fans may not know is that his name was initially kept as Ajay Singh Deol.
# 8. Ajay Devgn
Actor, Ajay Devgn is a super talented actor. He is one of those actors who changed his name and kept another professional name. Ajay Devgn’s birth name is Vishal Veeru Devgn. Just like actress Shilpa Shetty, he also changed his name because of numerology and chose Ajay’s name.
# 9. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff is a versatile actor and is known for his own stunts in his films. Tiger Shroff has a very unique name since few parents would name their son after an animal. Although that’s just his name on the screen. His real name is Jai Hemant Shroff and it remains a fact that few people know. His father, Jackie Shroff was the one who revealed he called his son ‘Tiger’ out of affection because he bit like a tiger when he was a child.
#ten. Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone ‘Baby Doll’ from B-towns is a marvel. The actress has often been a part of many controversies due to her background as an adult movie star. However, she has millions of fans across the world. She’s a real cutie and an amazing actress. But did you know that Sunny’s real name isn’t Sunny? Instead, she has a Punjabi name, which is Karan Karenjit Kaur Vohra.
# 11. Katrina kaif
Gorgeous B-town actress Katrina Kaif often makes the front pages of her romance stories. Katrina’s alluring beauty and acting skills have made her a megastar in the Hindi film industry. The actress’s name is as beautiful as she is, however, before moving to India, she changed her last name to Kaif, which is her father’s last name. Before, she used her mother’s last name which was Katrina Turquotte.
# 12. Kiara Advani
Did you know that Kiara Advani’s first name is not Kiara! It might come as a shock to many who were in love with his name. The actress’ real name is Aaliya Advani. It was in Bollywood Bhai, Salman Khan who advised her to change her name because there is already an actress named Alia Bhatt in the industry, which would have made Kiara’s real name not so unique.
Well, isn’t it shocking to know that these celebrities had different real names? What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.
Read More: 11 Famous Bollywood Directors And Their Lesser-Known Ambitious Wives
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/bollywood-celebrities-who-changed-their-names-28893
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]