From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebrities who changed their names before entering Bollywood

When we are born, our parents make sure to give us a special name that would be different from anyone else. This is how our name becomes our identity. We think of a person when we listen to his name, it is because the name holds the power. The phrase ‘Naam Hi Kafi Hai ‘, is the proof.

We all know famous people and their names very well. We watch too many big names in the entertainment industry. But did you know that some of the actors and actresses in Bollywood actually changed their names before entering Bollywood? Let’s find out who these celebrities are and what their real names are.

# 1. Shilpa shetty

Popular B-town actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a big name in the Hindi film industry. She started her Bollywood journey with the movie, Baazigar in 1993. After achieving huge success in Indian cinema, she gained international fame by winning the British reality show Big brother season 5. Did you know that Shilpa Shetty was originally called Ashwini Shetty at the time of her birth? Yes, it’s true. But, her mother had decided to change her name because an astrologer had told them to do so. His name change was necessary due to numerology.

# 2. Saif Ali Khan

We all know that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also a real prince, owner of the Royal Pataudi Palace. Even though he’s a prince, his name doesn’t sound very royal. Most of us don’t know that the cool actor has a royal name. Saif Ali Khan’s real name is Sajib Ali Khan. Her real name was leaked when her marriage certificate with Kareena accidentally went viral on the internet.

# 3. Salman khan

Salman Khan is the ‘Bhaï ‘ of Bollywood. He is known for his incredible acting skills and for his superb host skills on the popular reality TV show, Great leader. Whatever Salman Khan does, becomes famous in seconds, because ‘Bhai Ka Naam Hi Kaafi hai‘. However, the name of Salman Khan is only a shorter version of his real name, Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.

# 4. Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood is also a real life Khiladi. While we all know Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood and leads a super lavish life. What we don’t know is that that’s not his real name. The actor’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. After Akshay Kumar shared this one day, he went to court and had his name changed, for no reason.

# 5. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is one of the most beautiful actresses of her time, as the name suggests. She had played many roles as a bubbly young girl in Hindi films and remained a successful actress. Some of his Bollywood hits were Soldier, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, and much more. Few of us know that Preity Zinta’s name is not Preity, but Preetam Singh Zinta.

# 6. John Abraham

The handsome guy, John Abraham, has a crush on several Indian girls. John had made his Bollywood debut with the film, fuck in 2003. Later he gained enormous popularity with the film, misfortune and since then there has been no turning back for him. Have you ever thought that John’s name is so elegant? Well, that’s because that’s just his name on the screen. The actor’s birth name is Farhan Abraham.

# 7. Sunny deol

Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol made a name for himself in the film industry with his film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. The actor is known as the Angry Man of Bollywood, and he won two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. Sunny has a huge fan base, but what his fans may not know is that his name was initially kept as Ajay Singh Deol.

# 8. Ajay Devgn

Actor, Ajay Devgn is a super talented actor. He is one of those actors who changed his name and kept another professional name. Ajay Devgn’s birth name is Vishal Veeru Devgn. Just like actress Shilpa Shetty, he also changed his name because of numerology and chose Ajay’s name.

# 9. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is a versatile actor and is known for his own stunts in his films. Tiger Shroff has a very unique name since few parents would name their son after an animal. Although that’s just his name on the screen. His real name is Jai Hemant Shroff and it remains a fact that few people know. His father, Jackie Shroff was the one who revealed he called his son ‘Tiger’ out of affection because he bit like a tiger when he was a child.

#ten. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone ‘Baby Doll’ from B-towns is a marvel. The actress has often been a part of many controversies due to her background as an adult movie star. However, she has millions of fans across the world. She’s a real cutie and an amazing actress. But did you know that Sunny’s real name isn’t Sunny? Instead, she has a Punjabi name, which is Karan Karenjit Kaur Vohra.

# 11. Katrina kaif

Gorgeous B-town actress Katrina Kaif often makes the front pages of her romance stories. Katrina’s alluring beauty and acting skills have made her a megastar in the Hindi film industry. The actress’s name is as beautiful as she is, however, before moving to India, she changed her last name to Kaif, which is her father’s last name. Before, she used her mother’s last name which was Katrina Turquotte.

# 12. Kiara Advani

Did you know that Kiara Advani’s first name is not Kiara! It might come as a shock to many who were in love with his name. The actress’ real name is Aaliya Advani. It was in Bollywood Bhai, Salman Khan who advised her to change her name because there is already an actress named Alia Bhatt in the industry, which would have made Kiara’s real name not so unique.

Well, isn’t it shocking to know that these celebrities had different real names? What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

