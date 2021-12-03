Vicky-Katrina’s wedding, guests will sign “No Photo NDA”

Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot soon. There is enthusiasm among the fans for the marriage of the two. There are also constant wedding updates. Vicky and Katrina were reportedly married in Jaipur on December 9. However, the couple have yet to confirm the news.

Katrina and Vicky do their best to keep their marriage private. The two men are also said to have set several conditions for guests attending their wedding. Now, according to the latest update, one more thing has been added to these conditions. It is reported that any drone that appears near Vicky and Katrina’s wedding venue will be shot down. This will be done to prevent the leakage of wedding photos and videos on social media.

A source close to the wedding preparations had not revealed any photos relating to the NDA. Vicky and Katrina did not sign any photos of their guests on NDA. But what about the appreciation and the crowds that gather at the wedding venue? Sources said drones visible near the wedding venue would also be removed with privacy in mind. This is all done to ensure that the wedding photo is not disclosed. The major problem for those who get married in this Corona period is becoming omicron variants. Vicky and Katrina are also worried about this. A source close to the wedding planner says Vicky and Katrina want to invite everyone – stars, directors and producers – to their wedding. But due to the new Corona variant, they have to shorten their guest list.

