After lengthy legal battle, Hustler store sets Castleton opening date





A Hustler Hollywood store will open on December 9 at 5505 E. 82nd St. (IBJ Photo / Dave Lindquist) Hustler Hollywood, an adult entertainment chain that fought for five years against opening a store in Indianapolis, plans to welcome its first customers on December 9 at 5505 E. 82nd St. Founded by the late founder of Hustler magazine, Larry Flynt, Hustler Hollywood will sell new arrivals, lingerie and apparel at a Castleton address that has sparked controversy due to its proximity to a Chuck E. Cheese store known for nightlife. children’s pizza. The percentage of products offered by Hustler Hollywood that can be classified as adult entertainment has been the main point of contention in litigation that has taken place in Indiana’s Southern District Court, the 7th United States Court of Appeals. United, the Marion Superior Court and the Indiana Court of Appeals. . After signing a lease in 2016 for the former site of the flooring company The Floor Club, Hustler Hollywood was tasked by the Indianapolis Department of Affairs and Neighborhood Services to apply for a zoning waiver. as an adult bookstore. The city defines an adult bookstore as a business that devotes 25% or more of its inventory to adult products. Representatives for Hustler Hollywoods have said no more than 10% of its inventory will be adult products. A legal battle that began with a January 2017 lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis ended earlier this year, when the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling ordering the city to issue permits to Hustler Hollywood. In a unanimous appeal decision, Judge Terry Crone wrote that Hustler Hollywood must operate within its restrictions or face the consequences of any violation. There is no evidence to support the idea that the site will operate in violation of the code. To assume so much is pure speculation. Members of the Greater Allisonville Community Council have expressed their opposition to the 2016 Hustler Hollywood store. It annoys me; that makes me very angry, former Greater Allisonville Community Council chairman Jonathan Eriksen told WRTV-TV Channel 6 five years ago. This is not the kind of business we want to add to the list of new residents to the area. Flynt, who lived in Starke County as a preteen, died aged 78 in February. In 2003, UK magazine Arena ranked Flynt No.1 on a list of the 50 Most Powerful People in Pornography. The Hustler Hollywood chain has more than 35 stores in 18 states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois. The Castleton store will be its first in Indiana. We couldn’t be more excited to open a store in Indianapolis. This store meant a lot to Larry, and it means a lot to us, Philip Del Rio, vice president of retail for Hustler Hollywood, said in a press release. We hope residents stop by and see what we’re talking about if they don’t already know us.

