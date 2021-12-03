I have known Aryan Khan since I was a child – Ahan Shetty

Despite being the son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty hasn’t displayed any diva behavior during the promotions for his upcoming film, Tadap. In fact, he was extremely laid back and gentle and almost introverted. Maybe that’s why he says that even growing up he never knew many star kids and only recently started making friends in the industry. However, Ahan says he has known Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan since they were children.





“Even though Dad is in the industry, we never really grew up in this environment. Also, we lived in South Bombay, I was at the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and gets immense respect from them. But we’ve never been like a Bollywood family, ”he told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

“I think recently I made some friends, you know, Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Bunty Ahluwalia, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, all of them. But I have also known Aryan Khan since I was a child. I was at the American school in Bombay, he was at the school in Ambani. We used to meet on the field outside, ”he added, saying Aryan was a good football player.

Ahan added that he went to the same school as Tiger Shroff and that the Ganapath actor was his inspiration. “I was in the same school as Tiger and I saw him play and he was always an inspiration. Now, entering the industry, he has set the bar pretty high in the industry both in the action. and dancing. I really admire her, “he said.





Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap also features actor Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100.