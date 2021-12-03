Chef convicted of undercooked shepherd’s pie that killed one





A chef was sentenced to four months in prison after a shepherd’s pie he made for a church harvest supper in England resulted in the death of one person, a 92-year-old woman, and the illness of 31 others. According to the Guardian, the meal was served to the Holy Trinity Church congregation in Hinton-in-the-Hedges, a village in the English county of Northamptonshire, at Crewe Arms, a local pub, in 2018. Then-chef John Croucher, 40, admitted in court that he was “rushing” while preparing the meal. “I hate to say it, I really hate to say it, but I think I was rushed,” he said. According to Judge Sarah Campbell, who presided over the case, the meat in the shepherd’s pie was undercooked, left in the refrigerator overnight and then cooked again the next day. She added that Croucher also did not take the temperature of the meat before serving it. As a result, Elizabeth Neuman, 92, vomited several times after consuming the meal and died of “gastrointestinal bleeding caused by vomiting,” according to Campbell. Neuman was “healthy and in good health” before eating the pie, according to Campbell’s statement. The 31 other parishioners who ate the pie suffered from food poisoning. Only three people who attended the meal did not get sick because they were vegetarians and did not eat meat pie, the Guardian reported. Related Croucher, who worked in the food industry for more than two decades, was charged with “breaking food regulations” and sentenced to four months in prison and a 12-month suspension. He no longer works at the pub, but said in a court statement that he was now a “better chef” because of the “horrible, horrible” incident. “Remorse is an understatement,” Croucher said in court. “It’s something I’ll never forget. Because of it I’m a better chef and it’s just too bad the price must have been what it was.” The judge in the case was also concerned with the pub file itself. While members of the congregation who were disgusted said they did not want retaliation against Crewe Arms, its owner or Croucher himself, Campbell said there was “evidence” the incident was “not a one-time error”. “The pub should have taken steps to improve itself. Inspections in 2015 gave it three stars and in 2017 only one star,” Campbell said. According to Newsweek, the pub’s reputation has grown since then: it currently has a maximum five-star hygiene score. The pub owner admitted three counts of food law violation and was fined 9,000 (approximately $ 12,000) and 1,000 (approximately $ 1,300) in court costs. His company was also fined nearly 3,000 (about $ 4,000), according to the Guardian.

