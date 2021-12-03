Transforming Hollywood conference to explore the evolution of the entertainment industry

The media are transforming on a transnational scale.

Transforming Hollywood is an annual conference that explores developments in the entertainment industry nationally and globally with panelists from academia, visual effects, corporate and film production. Open to students, academics and industry professionals, this year’s conference will focus on US streaming and international co-productions and take place on Friday. Denise Mann, co-director of Transforming Hollywood and professor of film and media studies at UCLA, said the accelerated growth of streaming services has been underway in recent years, but its accelerated expansion calls for further discussion. on the importance of international co-productions to produce original content.

With the introduction of highly competitive streaming services,… we are seeing a massive increase in the production of original television series seeking to reach global or transnational audiences, Mann said. We entered three large territories in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to document this much more expansive trend.

The global perspective of streaming will be addressed in four panels covering the evolution of French media culture, international co-productions in Central and Eastern Europe, the social dynamics of fandoms, and fantastic worlds created in Asia. Mann said that by addressing the latest news and media transitions across the world, the conference will embody a holistic approach to storytelling analysis in the digital age.

While streaming services have impacted the traditional cinema experience for global audiences, Mann said the need for original and high-profile content among streamers has introduced an even bigger push for movies and broadcasters. series with high production values. The incentives for streamers to invest in international co-productions lie not only in tax breaks and reduced regulatory controls, but also in the creative inspirations driven by local mythologies and fantasy tales, Mann said.

Tech streamers like Netflix and Amazon, but also Hollywood streamers, really need original TV series with exciting and prestigious original content to continue to capture more global subscribers, Mann said. One of the tactics I’ve found intriguing is this idea of ​​the fantasy-story hybrid, and that seems to be how they’re able to overcome cultural barriers.

The fantasy-story genre is becoming a popular theme among streamers given its roots in territories like Europe and Asia and its ability to capture the attention of domestic audiences, Mann said. As streamers explore opportunities for international co-productions, France questions the impact of streamers on established media culture, said Violaine Roussel, an affiliate researcher at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television. These topics will be addressed in his discussion of French productions in a streaming world with panelists from Gaumont Television, UniFrance and Universit Sorbonne Nouvelle, Roussel said.

The author’s nature of French media and the country’s support for local productions through government grants are traditions that have faced challenges recently in light of global streaming, Roussel said. Rather than remaining inflexible in the face of developments in the digital age, France is creating more local content with greater global appeal in a variety of genres. and capitalize on the growth of streaming to share French cinema across the world, she said.

The goal is not only to make content succeed locally, but to make it successful wherever the platform is established, Roussel said. When the main streamers decided to really focus on developing their teams in various territories and creating content locally, it opened up opportunities for local creators, filmmakers and (and) producers to become more visible at scale. global.

The growing visibility of content around the world is not only a goal of French film culture, but also a natural reaction to the expanded digital connections established between physically separated communities.

Henry Jenkins, Co-Director of Transforming Hollywood and Senior Professor of Communications and Journalism at USC, film arts and education, content distribution is at the forefront of connecting global audiences. Thus, the third panel of the conference will discuss the fandoms that arise in the cross-cultural landscape of streaming services and invite panelists familiar with Korean media, the American audience. and hacking, Jenkins said. As fandoms in the regulated territories continue to seek out the media of their choice, he said piracy and distribution control mechanisms will be topics of discussion beyond the conference.

We’ll get a pretty good look at these flow dynamics, of which streamers are a key player when looking at the historic role of fans and hackers and diasporic communities opening up a market for this international content, Jenkins said.

Democratization of the media is at the center of this year’s Transforming Hollywood conference and the outside discussions that take place between the public, media scholars and industry leaders, Jenkins said. As streamers seek out original content to produce and distribute on their platforms, he said audiences and fandom formation will adapt to the changes as well.

Streamers were really instrumental in their co-productions, Jenkins said. Personally, I don’t see this as a step towards a monoculture, but rather as a step towards a more cosmopolitan culture where we have a deeper understanding of each other through our popular media.