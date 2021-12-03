Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra dies at 36. Why Heart Attacks In Young People Are On The Rise Health





Mirzapur actor Brahma Swaroop Mishra, 36, was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Thursday, December 2, two days after complaining of chest pain and being given medication for stomach problems, according to reports. . The actor’s body was found in his bathroom by police after neighbors complained of a smell coming from the apartment. Police say the actor may have suffered a heart attack, although the cause of death is not yet clear. There has been a disturbing trend of young faces in the entertainment industry succumbing to cardiac arrest in the past, from Balika star Vadhu Sidharth Shukla (40), Puneeth Rajkumar (46) to director Raj Kaushal ( 50 years). In the past 20 years, heart attacks among those under 50 have doubled in India. Twenty-five percent of heart attacks occur in those under the age of 40. “Sudden death heart attacks are increasing every day due to the worsening of our lifestyle and our ignorance of risk factors such as cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. High levels of stress at work, sedentary work habits and lack of sleep are the main contributors, ”explains Dr Naem Hasanfatta. , Consultant cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital. “Acute stress can lead to a heart attack and chronic stress causes changes in the inner lining of the heart arteries, causing inflammation which could cause blood to clot and lead to a heart attack”, Dr Ashok Seth, President of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, previously told HT Digital in an interview. An unhealthy diet, too much alcohol, and smoking can further increase the risk of premature heart disease. “Our diets have also become extremely unhealthy and the consumption of alcohol and tobacco, including hookah, is increasing. And extreme levels of exercise with the unauthorized use of steroids and unapproved dietary supplements and proteins. also play a role in premature heart disease and sudden death, “says Dr Hasanfatta. Experts also say the risk of heart attack increases dramatically for those with a family history of young deaths from heart disease. “Heart attacks can happen to anyone, but the risk is especially high when genetics come into play. Primal and primary prevention is crucial for people with a family history of heart disease. An inherited risk of heart disease is defined by a male relative (such as a father, brother or son) under age 55 with a heart attack or history of stroke, or a first degree relative (such as a mother, sister or girl) under 65 with a heart attack or history of stroke, ”says Dr Zakia Khan, Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. Drug addiction or excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, lack of physical activity, diabetes, obesity and poor diet are some of the risk factors for people. who have a heart attack at a young age. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

