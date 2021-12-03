Neighborhood decoration among the treasures of Port Townsend





PORT TOWNSEND – Shortly after 4:00 p.m. it appears, only partially, from Lawrence Street. As a driver, cyclist or pedestrian approaches, the thing grows: a display in the shape of a Christmas tree, with twinkling lights in crimson and gold and a large star at the top. The deep green of the towering trees and the satin blue of Admiralty Inlet form the background. “It’s plugged in on our porch,” said Carin Tonina, the neighbor whose husband, Norm, helped set up the Tree of Light a few days ago. Their neighbor, retired Jefferson County Sheriff Mel Mefford, should get credit for the original idea, Tonina added. “He’s been doing it for years,” to brighten up this corner of Port Townsend near Chetzemoka Park. The tree, set on the grass next to the Tonina’s house on Lawrence and Jackson streets, twinkles late at night, then a timer turns it off. This neighborhood tree is one of many illuminations across the Northern Olympic Peninsula – simple and lavish displays, in homes and businesses. The Victorian Clipper Barber Shop on Kearney Street, the Blue Gull Inn on Uptown’s Clay Street, and a Residence on McNeil Street are a few well-known spots within the city limits of Port Townsend. They are making a big difference for people like Port Townsend Mayor Michelle Sandoval, who was inspired on Tuesday night to share her thoughts on social media. “I’m so focused on my endless to-do list,” she began in a Facebook post. Two years ago Sandoval’s husband Marty suffered a stroke; his rehabilitation is underway. And so does the pandemic, which has added to the city’s problems facing the mayor. “Some days I felt like it was way too much… I was constantly overwhelmed,” admitted Sandoval. “But tonight, as I drove through our wonderful little town with wonderful winter lights and decorations, all sparkling in the rain… I am so grateful to live in this community. I’m so stupid that I haven’t watched more often in the past two years. The mayor also expressed his gratitude for the additional downtown lighting, including the Tyler Street Plaza tent. The 30-by-40-foot canopy is installed and illuminated thanks to the Main Street Program and the Production Alliance, two non-profit organizations. He will provide shelter and light in the plaza on Water and Tyler Streets until the end of December, then descend to Pope Marine Park for the festivities on the first night of New Years Eve. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] Neighbors at Chetzemoka Park in Port Townsend collaborate to set up a public Christmas tree each year. Its lights are visible from Lawrence Street as you approach Jackson Street, while Admiralty Inlet provides the background. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)



