“Third class referee or third class referee”

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal didn’t mince words when he attacked the third referee in the second test underway between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. Rawal, alongside millions of cricket fans across the globe, was left stumped by the referees’ fiasco on day one of the Mumbai test involving skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli, who rested in the first test at Kanpur, made a forgettable comeback against the Kiwis when he fell in love with a four-ball duck. Although he had little role to play in what happened when he was the victim of a controversial call. Reacting the same, Rawal took to Twitter and wrote: Is he a third class umpire or a third class umpire?

In the 30th round of the Indian innings, Kohli had to back off in frustration as he was ruled leg before the wicket after being punched on the pads by Ajaz Patel. However, not before much drama. The Indian skipper looked confident as he immediately considered the field appeal, but the third referee ruled him out in the absence of conclusive evidence to quash the field appeal, which in Kohlis’ case was the case of Anil Chaudhary.

Is it a third class umpire or a third class umpire. ? – Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 3, 2021

Replays suggested that the bat was ahead of the pad, as the ball changed course before hitting the pads. However, third referee Virender Sharma was not convinced as he could not determine whether the ball contacted the bat first or the pad. An annoyed Kohli had a brief conversation with fellow referee on the pitch Nitin Menon before leaving the pitch visibly frustrated.

“The TV referee must find conclusive evidence to overturn the referee’s decision on the field. There was no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the pad first. So I think the process was followed. The process was correct, ”said Doull, commenting on the game on Star Sports.

It was the bat first in my opinion. And I understand the conclusive evidence part. But I think it was a case where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say, common sense is not that common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ, tweeted former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer.