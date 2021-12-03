Entertainment
Lake County Fair Wins Four International Awards for Its 100th Annual Event
EUSTIS The Lake County Fair won four awards last week at the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Virtual Exhibit, a first in the fair’s 100-year history.
Fair director Stacey Wade accepted the awards at IAFE’s headquarters in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, which included the first place for out-of-the-box marketing, awarded for their character, Mayor Ferris Wheeler.
The show also won first place in outdoor advertising for a fairground billboard, second place in multi-page advertising for its 100 years guide, and third place for home activities, awarded for its coloring contest and its coloring.
This is the first year the Lake County Fair has submitted anything and winning the first time was really cool, Wade said. This is a very personal accomplishment for me because it shows that all of our hard work has paid off.
Fairer coverage:Lake CountyFair prepares for the opening of the 100th anniversary
Historically speaking:A look back at the history of the Lake County Fair
Officials of the lake fair:The 100th annual event set a record
This was Wades’ first official fair since taking over the fair in 2020. The 2020 fair was canceled just two weeks ahead of its scheduled date due to the pandemic, so the fair in 2021 has become very special for Wade, besides being the 100th anniversary.
Her leadership came from new ideas for entertainment, marketing, and education, which she said was a bit difficult at first.
I am very proud of Mayor Ferris Wheeler’s Marketing Out of the Box award, said Wade. Ken Thiboult, who plays Ferris Wheeler, and I came up with the concept and created this character that people have grown to love. It was hard to sell at first. I don’t think people can realize it, but Ken brought this character to life.
Thiboult has over 35 years of experience in the entertainment industry and went on to become the lovable Mayor Ferris Wheeler who opened the fair each evening with an official ceremony, appointing a junior mayor of the day. Throughout the year, he has attended parades and community events, offering his business cards which are free entry tickets to the next fair in April 2022.
That’s as much his price as ours, said Wade. It was truly a work of the heart for both of us.
Their billboard design, created by Clear Channel Outdoor, also took first place, and the 100-year guidebook created by Triangle News Leader took second.
The Triangle News Leader contacted us to make our guide and although we were on a tight schedule they took him out of the park, Wade said. For a fair our size, getting this kind of recognition for our book is almost unheard of. It was a very proud moment.
The surprise of the evening was actually the cost of coloring for At Home Activities.
Artist Tim Reed spent about a month creating something for us because we just wanted something that we could use over and over again for the kids and it turned out to be a fantastic piece of art that incorporated all of the pieces of the fair, said Wade. We loved it so much we turned it into a coloring contest and then winning a prize for it was just awesome.
The Hall of Honor Communications competition indicates that it recognizes the best shows in our industry that go beyond their promotional advertising efforts. They received 530 entries from fairs around the world, divided into 13 categories.
The 2022 Lake County Fair is scheduled for April 7-16, and Wade already had a few surprises in store.
We’re tweaking some entertainment to keep it fresh and new, but Mayor Ferris Wheeler will be back, Wade said. We want to continue to think outside the box and will be launching our promotions at the start of the year. We are so excited for our 101st County Fair.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycommercial.com/story/news/local/2021/12/03/lake-county-fair-wins-four-international-awards-100th-annual-event/8835218002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]