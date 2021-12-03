With a bunch of originals, Netflix makes its voice heard for locals

NEW DELHI : International shows such as Squid game and Money theft May have pulled off a good pull in India this year, but US streaming service Netflix has said it will make a splash with local productions and stories to strengthen the eyes.

At the beginning of December, the platform will release a series of new original shows, such as Raveena Tandon-starrer. Aranyak, R. Madhavans Decoupled and a malayalam film Minnal Murali. These will be followed by a thriller titled Ye Kaali Kaali Ankheinand an untitled project with Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Find Anamika, and the production of Anushka Sharmas May. The last four will be released next year.

The platform, which founder Reed Hastings had promised A 3,000 crore investment in India in 2019 and 2020 also signed with top Bollywood directors. Vishal Bhardwajs is scheduled for 2022 Khoufiya, a live musical adaptation of Archie Comics directed by Zoya Akhtar. Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi, a tale of courtesans before independence, will be broadcast in 2023.

Netflix also announced a new comedy Heartland Heist and the second seasons of hits such as Elle, mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and Jamtara-Sabka Ayega Number.

India is a heterogeneous country and we have to program to meet different tastes and socio-economic backgrounds. While many of our titles are intended for co-viewing experiences, others, especially original series which require a significant time commitment, may be preferred to watch at their own pace, ”said Monika Shergill , Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

The coming year in particular will see a strong roster of large-scale, long-format series that are central to the platform’s original programming strategy, Shergill said, without disclosing the investment plans for the platform. company for India.

Netflix’s move appears to be in line with the larger trend of over-the-top platforms launching big-budget shows as they gain acceptance, with families coming together to watch web content, often. on large television screens. Applause Entertainment does Rudra-Edge of Darkness for Disney + Hotstar with Ajay Devgn, while Amazon Prime Video has shows lined up with Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor.

According to the Ficci EY 2021 report, smart connected TV households in India, which currently number 5-7 million, are expected to reach 14 million by 2023 and 40 million by 2025.

Shergill said Netflix has been successful for high-decibel original movies such as Dhamaka, Haseen Dillruba and Jagame Thandiram in 2021 and plans additions to its roster as theaters reopen and films become available for post-theater rights, with action flick Rajinikanths Annaatthe having started broadcasting recently. Earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen dilruba was in the Top 10 on Netflix among films from 22 countries, including India, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Australia and the United Kingdom. In his first week alone, Dhanush starrer, Jagame Thandhiram attracted an equal share of audiences from outside India as it did within the country.

Experts in the entertainment industry believe, however, that Netflix remains a premium service with a greater reliance on international shows. Netflix is ​​staying true to its premium niche proposition, as competitors like Amazon strive to keep pace with pop culture trends, ”a media analyst said, asking not to be named.

Shergill disagrees. The benefit of being a global service is that we can bring the best from anywhere in the world, giving content an outlet across countries and cultures, ”she said.

