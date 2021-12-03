Famous Actor On Stage and Screen, Antony Sher Dies Aged 72 | Antoine Sher

Sir Antony Sher, one of Britain’s most acclaimed and respected stage actors, has died of cancer at the age of 72. His terminal illness came to light in September, when the Royal Shakespeare Company announced that their artistic director, Shers husband Gregory Doran, was taking compassionate leave to take care of him.

Sher’s death was announced on Friday. Catherine Mallyon, Executive Director of RSC and Erica Whyman, Acting Artistic Director, said: We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to Greg, as well as to Antony’s family and friends. in this devastating time. Antony has had a long association with RSC and a hugely celebrated career on stage and on screen.

It was his brilliant performances in productions spanning four decades with the RSC, many of which are directed by Doran, that earned Sher his reputation as one of the great modern Shakespearean actors. In 1985 he won the Olivier Prize for a portrayal of Richard III on crutches, his image a striking achievement in describing the characters in the play as a bottled spider. For the same director, Bill Alexander, he played Shylock in The Merchant of Venice. Doran directed it like Macbeth, Othello, Falstaff and King Lear. In the last of them, played between 2016 and 18, he was hailed as unbearably moving by Guardians Michael Billington.

The spider in a bottle awarded by Olivier Antony Sher under the name Richard III in 1985. Photograph: Donald Cooper / Alamy

Sher played another great Shakespearean, Edmund Kean, in Sartres Kean’s biodrama directed by Adrian Noble. But its reach went far beyond the Bard. The 1985 Olivier Prize was awarded to him in honor of both his Richard III and his performance as a drag queen in Harvey Fiersteins Torch Song Trilogy, allowing him to say in his acceptance speech: I am very happy to to be the first actor to win an award for playing both a king and a queen.

He was praised for his Cyrano de Bergerac and his Willy Loman in Death of a Clerk, both with Doran and the RSC. He excelled both as Tartuffe and as the author of the role of Molire (in a Bulgakov play) in RSC shows. The main roles of Brechts Arturo Ui and Kafkas Joseph K came to the National Theater. The actual characters he portrayed included Freud in Terry Johnson’s play Hysteria at the Theater Royal Bath and Primo Levi, both at the National Theater (in a play Sher wrote himself) and on screen as well.

Sher was born in 1949 in Cape Town, where his grandparents had left Lithuania. He revisited their journey in his novel Middlepost and returned to South Africa during his career with major theatrical productions including The Tempest (playing Prospero), Titus Andronicus (in the title role) and Arthur Millers Broken Glass, including the hero, Sher said, was also uneasy about himself as an actor himself.

He grew up fascinated by the performances of great Shakespearean actors obsessively listening to a Laurence Oliviers Othello LP and his understanding of drama was transformed by the plays of Harold Pinter. He arrived in London in 1968, at the age of 19. I looked around and didn’t see any prominent Jewish men in classical theater, so I thought it was better to hide my Jewishness, he once said. Also, I quickly became aware of apartheid when I arrived here, and I didn’t want to be known as a white South African. He also hid his sexuality in public, which meant my whole identity was in the closet.

Sher prepared one of Micks’ speeches from Pinters The Caretaker for his drama school essays, but during his audition at Rada, they urged me to look for another career. Instead, he studied with the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and gained early experience with the Gay Sweatshop group and at the Liverpool Everyman, playing Ringo as Willy Russells John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert.

While Sher’s primary engagement was the stage, he could be seen regularly on television (including in The History Man series) and in movies. He has written plays and novels, the memoir Beside Myself, and autobiographical accounts of some of his best-known performances, including Richard III and Falstaff, which opened up the acting profession. Year of the Mad King: The King Lear Diaries won the Theater Book Award in 2019. It featured a number of his own illustrations and Sher has remained an avid painter. He was knighted in 2000 for his services to the arts.

Sher and Doran entered into a civil partnership on the first possible day of the new law, December 21, 2005, which he called a great day for human rights. The couple married in 2015.

His later roles on stage included that of a creepy torturer in Pinters One for the Road in the Pinter West End season, and in John Kanis playing Kunene and the King, which premiered at the Swan Theater, Stratford-upon-Avon, in 2019, directed by Janice Honeyman. His run to London was curtailed by the first lockdown.

Sher’s love for the language was always palpable in her performances. For an actor, dialogue is like food, he wrote in Year of the Fat Knight, his book on Falstaff. You hold it in your mouth, you taste it. If its good dialogue, the taste will be distinctive. If his Shakespeare dialogue, the taste will be Michelin starred. Falstaff’s dialogue is immediately delicious: you’re munching on a very rich pudding indeed, salty rather than sweet, probably not good for your health, but irresistible.