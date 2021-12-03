Los Angeles soundstages can’t keep up with demand – The Hollywood Reporter

Amid a surge in production fueled by Hollywood’s pivot to streaming, the need to lock down filming space is becoming increasingly critical – and a soundstage boom overtakes Southland, with competition for space and customers.

“I’ve never seen so much activity in my career,” says Bob Hale of architecture and design film RIOS, who completed the Harlow production building at Sunset Las Palmas Studios and is currently in development on Echelon. Studios on Santa Monica Boulevard. “In the early 2000s, I think most people thought the soundstages were almost dead, and there was a bit of an overhaul of those. Then over the last five years it just exploded.

Over the past two years, as the pandemic has left office buildings empty, this has been especially true – Warner Bros., HBO, Sony, and NBCUniversal are all developing or renting new stages in Los Angeles, and companies like Hackman Capital, Hudson Pacific and Quixote are under construction on more, adding to the FilmLA city’s total of 394 scenes reported in 2019. (Hackman Capital added another gem to its portfolio on November 30 with the purchase of CBS Studio Center, and his 22 scenes, for $ 1.85 billion.)

New players are also seeing dollar signs, as current LA facilities cannot meet production demand, which architect Tima Bell says is 90-95% occupancy. “I have lived in Los Angeles all my life and have never known a stage to close,” says Bell, whose firm Relativity Architects accounted for studio construction as 10% of its business – since the pandemic, c ‘has become 50%. . “It’s incredibly tough technology, and they’re not very difficult to build, although they do require a lot of properties. In the midst of working from home, “suddenly the banks started supporting them,” he adds, “and once that happens, it’s almost like the floodgates open. “.

Bell and Hale both say they’ve been approached by warehouse owners looking to take part in the boom and renovate their buildings for movie sets, and architect Richard Berliner says he must have relayed that ‘it wasn’t’ isn’t as easy as just taking an old warehouse and doing an inexpensive renovation, ”with specific requirements for wattage, size, column-less layouts and city codes. Plus, as Jeff Stotland, head of global studios at Hudson Pacific Properties, notes, there is a whole different aspect of how to “build the brand and operate the studio”.

Hudson Pacific Properties render of the proposed Sunset Glenoaks Studios in Sun Valley, California.

Courtesy of Business Wire

Hudson Pacific is focusing on new structures – including the upcoming seven-story Sunset Glenoaks Studios in Sun Valley – and attracting new customers with the same approach as a hotel operator. “It’s a lot like the hospitality industry, where you have a long-awaited clientele and you have to provide them with very good service, not just stage management services,” says Stotland.

Sunset Studios offers transportation, catering, tech support, broadcast engineering, lighting, gripping and machining services, all to stand out in an increasingly crowded space.

“We’re not just a white box,” says Jesse Rogg, president of Mack Sennett Studios, who also works to elevate their stage, with availability to help with equipment rentals and staffing. “Historically sound sets were hired at the end of the whole preproduction process, but I see that we are hired earlier because we can help support the production process in a simple way. “

And Quixote, with six studios slated to open next year, aims to “provide everything everyone needs from one business,” says Cheryl Huggins, vp senior studios and location rentals, with access to trailers, grip, lighting and production supplies, above the stages themselves.

The soundscape has been altered, in large part, by Netflix and fellow streamers, who have opted for multi-year leases on production facilities, rather than just one shoot. “In the past, you got a production, you found a set, you filmed it, [then] you’d walk away unless you got confirmation of a second season, ”Bell said. “Now Netflix can shoot in a space, go out and put somebody else right after,” on repeat, with Apple, HBO, and other studios replicating the same model. “I would say probably 50% of this stuff is going to end up in long term leases; the rest of them may end up with short-term or one-off shoots. “

This means that the scenes that don’t get those long-term leases are fighting for the individual productions. Huggins says Quixote is “comfortable being an alternative to long-term leases and not necessarily being locked into one company,” with an eye on the old guard at Disney, Universal and Warner Bros.

Virtual and augmented reality stages also add another layer to new construction, as LED panel studios are “the latest take on soundstage design,” says Berliner, who built them for two different studios while special effects are becoming the norm.

And that competition will become more and more fierce as the wave of new soundstage development peaks. Before long, “these lines will cross,” predicts Stotland. “There’s going to be too much supply, and only those with the best quality and the best locations will be able to sustain. “

A version of this story first appeared in the December 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.