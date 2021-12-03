Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: 120 bigwigs expected at the wedding of Bollywood stars





Image Source: PHOTO FILE Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal which is scheduled for December 9 in Rajasthan, said Rajendra Kishan, District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur District. state on Friday. The district collector told media, “These 120 guests must follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully immunized guests will have access to the high-profile celebrity wedding.” Kishan said organizers have been asked to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols. Additionally, those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed without the negative RT-PCR test report, he added. “We have been informed by the organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and that the events will take place between December 7 and 10,” he added. Earlier at 10:30 a.m., Kishan called a meeting attended by administrative, police and forestry officials, hotel and event managers to ensure adequate arrangements for crowd control, smooth regulation of the traffic and the public order situation in the midst of the VIP movement. The Fort Barwara wedding venue, which has been converted to a heritage hotel, is located in the panchayat samiti Chauth Ka Barwara. The venue is 22 km from Sawai Madhopur and 174 km from Jaipur. The Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and, according to reports, guests are likely to be taken on a tiger safari. Earlier it was reported that guests attending the high-profile wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Six Senses Fort Barwara located in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on December 9 will be given secret codes to guard the ceremony. completely confidential wedding. Meanwhile, Sojat mehandi from Rajasthan, who recently received the GI tag, will be a gift to the most talked about Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are set to be married at Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur district. December 9. Mehendi, which comes from mehndi leaves grown in Sojat, is to be used in celebrity weddings. A company based in Sojat received an order to supply around 20 kg of mehendi powder as well as 400 mehendi cones. Speaking to the media, company owner Nitesh Agarwal said, “We received the order through an agent and we are all ready to deliver the shipment to Jaipur. We will provide the mehandi as soon as we get a call from the agent. “ Sojat in the Pali district of Rajasthan is known for its mehendi across the world. In September of this year, it received the Geographical Indication (GI) label from the Indian government.

