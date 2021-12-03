Diary Review of a Wimpy Child: Growing Pains





The Wimpy Verse gets bigger again thanks to the dutiful animated feature Diary of a Wimpy Kid. The characters created by Jeff Kinney in his best-selling books here enter college, a potential minefield of embarrassment and threats to friendship. Embodied in a slightly bulbous and digitally smooth form, our hero, Greg Heffley (voiced by Brady Noon), travels a good-natured mix of misadventures over episodic 56 minutes. Greg enjoys the company of his cylindrical pal, Rowley (Ethan William Childress), but is driven by an abject fear of ostracism. Together, they resist the fear of making a mistake under unfamiliar college rules, whether it means playing when you want to hang out or touching a foul piece of cheese in the playground (a vanity dear to the show). But the real worry the Kinney characters explore is how friends survive transitions and compete against each other (as they do to be the school journalist).

Greg, a stick figure with a crooked Jughead smile and a lock of Charlie Brown hair can be weak and secretly mean, especially to Rowley. But the tone of the movies remains healthy, unless you count the teenage bullies. These uncool degenerates are prone to reckless driving and, oddly enough, to listen to the 1980 Judas Priests hit Breaking the Law. Gregs Teen Sib is a pill too, especially next to his wise mum, impatient dad, and super-moppet brother.

The film, directed by Swinton O. Scott III, plays out as an extended series pilot, built from largely interchangeable episodes. But its impersonal vacuum animation has an advantage: no child actors on the screen who can age out of their roles. Diary of a Wimpy Child

Classified PG. Duration: 56 minutes. Watch on Disney +.

