Kelsea Ballerini makes her way through her new book of poetry | Entertainment





New York (AP) Country music star Kelsea Ballerini had no plans to start new work as a songwriter in 2020. She had planned to shoot her new album, Kelsea, then the coronavirus pandemic took closed most of the countries in the world. As COVID-19 virtually shut down the touring industry, the Grammy nominee began to express her feelings through poetry. I just kept writing and didn’t care about the form of the verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus, tag anything. I just kept writing. And I quickly realized that this was sort of an autobiography of myself dealing with not just my current feelings, but a lot of things from my childhood, the country star singer revealed. It just happened to rhyme because that’s always how I wrote. And it became a book. Feel Your Way Through, released last month, is a book of poetry that touches on a variety of topics, including learning to love yourself. I struggled with body image. I have had an eating disorder all of these things that I share in the book. I hope for everyone who reads it and feels alone on this trip, they don’t feel it anymore, said Ballerini, who titled the poem Kangaroo after a cruel childhood nickname. This is my main reason. But also for me, like selfishly, just to get it out of me and go, man, here’s a truth I’ve never told before. The Grammy nominee also wrote His Name Was Ryan, which details how his 15-year-old classmate Ryan McDonald was shot and killed by another classmate in the school cafeteria. Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. I wasn’t even sure if this was part of my story that I would choose to share, but again, coming back to the puzzle pieces of my life, and if I’m going to explain that this book is my feelings as a 28-year-old – Old woman, I can’t leave it out, said Ballerini. It’s something that happened that really shaped a lot of how I am and how I feel. Ballerini, who has recently experienced a bit of serendipity after completing a tour with the Jonas Brothers in October, the same band whose posters she had on the walls of her bedroom and which she sat in the very last row after her mother surprised her with banknotes also touched. on new music. The Half of my hometown the singer, who just won her first two CMA Awards last month, returned to the studio six months after Kelsea’s release.

