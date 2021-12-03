Police arrest suspect in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist and wife of Clarence Avant





Police said Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist and wife of music producer Clarence Avant, a day after her death at her home in Beverly Hills, California. About an hour after the murder of Ms. Avant, 81, the suspect, Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles, was arrested when he accidentally shot himself in the foot while robbing a house in Hollywood, approximately 7 miles from Ms. Avants’ home. Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook said at a press conference on Thursday. Police found Mr Maynor in the backyard of the Hollywood home after receiving a report of a shooting at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Chief Stainbrook said, adding that they also recovered the rifle that Mr. Maynor would have used. to shoot Ms. Avant. Mr. Maynor was taken to hospital, where he is still being held. Ms Avant was found with a gunshot wound after police received a report of a shooting at her Beverly Hills home at 2:23 a.m. on Wednesday. Mr. Avant and a private security guard were at the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, police said.

Surveillance footage, including cameras from the city, showed Mr Maynors’ vehicle heading east out of Beverly Hills shortly after Ms Avant was shot, Chief Stainbrook said. The evidence indicates that Mr. Maynor acted alone in the shooting, and his motive is still under investigation, Chief Stainbrook said. Mr Maynor has an extensive criminal record and was on parole, Chief Stainbrook said. Our deepest gratitude to the City of Beverly Hills, BHPD and all law enforcement agencies for their diligence in this matter, Ms. Avants’ family said in a statement Thursday after the announcement of the arrest by the police. Now justice be done. Ms. Avant’s fatal shooting sparked a wave of grief and condolence from prominent figures in the arts, sports and politics, including former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore and the former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson. Once a model married to Mr. Avant for over 50 years, Ms. Avant was a past president of the Neighbors of Watts, a charity that provided prestigious benefits to support child care and other needs. She was also a primary school teacher and an avid collector of Japanese lacquered boxes.

Mr. Avant started Sussex Records in 1969 and signed Bill Withers, releasing some of his best known songs including Aint No Sunshine, Use Me and Lean on Me. Over the years he has also worked with Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Babyface. He helped promote Michael Jacksons Bad’s world tour in 1987 and served as chairman of the board of Motown Records. Mr. Avant was the subject of a 2019 Netflix documentary, The black godfather, which featured testimony from Mr. Clinton, former President Barack Obama and then-presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. The couple’s daughter, Nicole A. Avant, a former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas, was a producer of The black godfather, and is married to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

