Year in Charts 2021 – Billboard





Olivia Rodrigo closes 2021 as BillboardBest New Artist of, after her massive hits on the weekly Billboard 200 albums and the Billboard Hot 100 song charts. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter is also the best female artist of the year. Billboard Year-End Music Recaps represent aggregated metrics for each artist, title, label, and music contributor in weekly rankings from November 21, 2020 through November 13, 2021. Recap rankings based on MRC data reflect units of album equivalents, release, sales or streaming during the weeks the tracks appeared on a respective chart in the tracking year. Any activity recorded before or after the ranking of a title is not taken into account in these rankings. This methodological detail and the period from November to November partly explain the difference between these lists and the calendar year summaries which are compiled independently by MRC Data. The Top New Artists categories rank the top performing new acts of the year based on activity on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts, as well as the Billboard Boxscore (tour), for the 2021 tracking period. To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news Explore all of Billboard’s 2021 year-end charts Rodrigo’s first album Sour spent five weeks atop the weekly Billboard 200 in June-July and released a pair of # 1 Hot 100s in “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”. Sour finishes at # 2 on the year-end Billboard 200 album count, while “Good” and “License” are at # 5 and 8 on the year-end Hot 100 Songs recap, respectively. The 11 songs of the Sour album ranked in the top 40 of the weekly Hot 100 during the chart year 2021. Rodrigo also landed the top 10 weekly hits beyond “License” and “Good” with No. 3 “Deja Vu” and No. 9 “Traitor”. These tunes end respectively at n ° 13 and 38 of the year-end Hot 100 count. Thus, Rodrigo has four songs among the 40 hottest 100 hits of the year – the most of any artist in 2021. Rodrigo follows New Year Honored Artists Roddy Ricch (2020), Billie Eilish (2019), Cardi B (2018), Lil Uzi Vert (2017), Bryson Tiller (2016) and Fetty Wap (2015). Rodrigo is also # 1 on BillboardYear-end Hot 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songwriters, Billboard Global 200 Artists, Streaming Songs Artists, Pop Airplay Artists and Billboard Canadian Hot 100 Artists charts.

