Annie live! Review: The Sun, As Always, Is Out





It’s surprising that it took Tony winner Annie so long in 1977 to join the live television music wave that started with NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! in 2013. One of the most popular shows of the past 50 years, previously inspiring two big budget films and a 1999 television adaptation, Annie is a staple of tour companies and regional theaters, and has received several Broadway hits. . The material is still playing. Last night, three hours of Annie Live! on NBC directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo did not radically reinvent or reinterpret the original show, adapted by writer Thomas Meehan, lyricist Martin Charnin and composer Charles Strouse from the comic book longtime Harold Grays, The Little Orphan Annie. But this version didn’t disappoint significantly either. If anything, after another difficult year of Covid restrictions and political upheaval, it was a treat to see a lot of talented people come together in one place to sing and dance through a two-party fable about a ridiculously wealthy industrialist and a proud Republican who becomes a more balanced person when he welcomes a big-hearted orphan who has compassion for the underprivileged. Give NBC’s two winning tracks a lot of credit: Celina Smith as Wide-Eyed Annie and crooner Harry Connick Jr. as bossy Daddy Warbucks.

The history of musicals remains appealingly simple. After the brave Annie challenges the cruel Miss Hannigan (Taraji P. Henson) in her Spartan group home, she catches the attention of Grace (Nicole Scherzinger), who invites the 11-year-old to spend two weeks at Christmas with the surly billionaire. Oliver Warbucks. The grateful child helps the old man appreciate the joy his money can bring, but before the two can live happily ever after, they must fend off a pair of crooks, Rooster (Tituss Burgess) and Lily (Megan Hilty), who are in cahoots with Hannigan.

This televised version was staged in front of a small studio audience rather than in a large theater; the more confined space may have contributed to the occasional blunders in the blockage, with actors or crew members momentarily obstructing the shots. Overall, the visual side of the show was a bit repetitive, relying on many of the same tight frames and sparse sets over and over again. There were a few flourishes, however, including a catchy rendition of one of the show’s best-known songs, Hard Knock Life, performed by children doing dynamic gymnastic moves. The NYC number was also a marvel, with a large chorus of dancers and singers performing in front of colorful backdrops, conveying both the splendor of 1930s New York and the ravages of the Great Depression. Support performers kept the evening from slipping too far into numbness. Henson followed in the footsteps of great landscape-chewing Hannigans like Carol Burnett and Nell Carter, playing the character as a chaotic force of malevolence. Burgess and Hilty seemed delighted to put unexpected turns on their lines, keeping each other in shape. And Scherzinger had one of the highlights of the night with the dance number We Got Annie, a song from the 1982 film showcasing Grace productions, Ann Reinking, who died last December. The Scherzingers version was probably a tribute and a sweet one. Annie has always been something of an outsider on Broadway. When it opened in what was then called the Alvin Theater (now the Neil Simon Theater), its sunshine stood out in a decade filled with gloom and more grown-up musicals.

The series has been criticized over the years for taking so many liberties with Grays’ original comics, which were more about thrilling adventure than domestic drama and often served as a platform for right-wing politics. of its authors. While the musical worships President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (played in the NBC production by Alan Toy), Gray has actually railed against the New Deal in the tape. Yet, in a larger pop culture context, the original Annie arrived just in time, as did cinemas filled with Rocky, Star Wars, and Superman, and viewers fell in love with The Muppet Show and Happy Days. Both triumphant and nostalgic, Annie hit a similar sore point. So, like most wellness entertainment aimed at Gen X, Annie endured even her quaint references to radio stars and tennis player Don Budge. Perhaps that’s why, aside from the multiracial cast and a sharp, crowd-pleasing post-pandemic mention of Broadway getting back on its feet, NBCs Annie has remained pretty firmly stuck in the past. . It was not, obviously, a commentary on the modern world. Nonetheless, it resonated when Smiths Annie sang, in Maybe, about the fulfilling life her birth parents could live without her. And it will always be hard not to be moved by the show’s signature hit, Tomorrow, which promises a better day. So maybe it was right that this sincere and clear desire musical arrived on TV in 2021 when it would hit the hardest instead of 2013. This show can be dated by design, but when it clicks, she can always fade the cobwebs and sorrow.

