Holiday bazaar and bake sale this weekend





PORT ANGELES – The Friends of the Port Angeles Library will be hosting their Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The annual sale takes place in the Raymond Carver Room of the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St. The bazaar offers themed baskets, puzzles, books, various gift items, several pieces of hand-blown glass and small decorated Christmas trees as well as homemade baked goods. Friends will also raffle off a handmade Christmas quilt. Proceeds go to special programs run by the North Olympic Library System, which oversees public libraries in Port Angeles, Sequim, Forks and Clallam Bay. For more information visit www.friendsofthelibrarypa.org. Holiday wreaths PORT ANGELES – Holiday wreaths will be available for purchase from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. The handmade wreaths will be sold at the Fairview Grange, 161 Lake Farm Road. Each wreath costs $ 35; the profits will go to the barn. To preorder a crown, call John Raske at 360-460-4525. christmas cottage SEQUIM – The Sequim Guild at Seattle Children’s Hospital will be hosting their Holiday Bazaar at the Christmas Cabin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The annual fundraising bazaar is at 81 Timothy Lane. The chalet offers homemade holiday items as well as other handcrafted gifts. The Bakery Café will offer hot drinks, scones and other delicacies. Current county guidelines on COVID-19 will be followed. Profits support research and unpaid care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Craft and Gift Fair SEQUIM – The Sequim Prairie Grange will be hosting its Craft and Holiday Gift Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The fair takes place at Grange Hall, 290 Macleay Road. Masks must be worn indoors and the kitchen will not be open.



