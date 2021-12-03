Disneys Encanto celebrates family, Colombian culture and the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney’s latest animated feature, their 60th anniversary, is a Latin American affair, a magical, realistic fable that celebrates the family, culture, and seemingly unmissable sounds of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the multi-faceted performer. union who co-wrote the story and provides the vibrant musical Numbers.

Hamilton creator has had a roller coaster year, apologizing for the alleged colourism in the film adaptation of his musical In the Heights, playing an animated film, cuban kinkajou all sung, and bouncing back with sustained critical praise for its widely at the forefront of the Oscars directorial debut, Tick, Tick Boom !.

Her purse of musical styles, children’s theater, grandma-friendly hip hop, and Latin cross-pollinated jams, exuberantly trains in Encanto, a sweet coming-of-age movie that brings music, dance and culture to Latin America. in the front.

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Mirabel, played Carla in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical In The Heights. ( Provided: Disney )

This optimistic confection begins with a surprisingly dark prelude, in which a community of people are driven from their homeland by Spanish invaders, a story of native dispossession that anchors the fantasy that follows.

Having lost her husband, the future Abuela Madrigal (voiced by Mara Cecilia Botero) flees to the Colombian mountains, where she is blessed with a magic candle and an enchanted village.

The sprawling family home, known as Casita, is a personality in itself: helping with household chores, providing emotional support, and setting the rhythmic tracks of the film’s musical sequences as an extremely benign version of the mischievous mansion of Cult Horror of Nobuhiko Obayashi, House (1977).

In a breathtaking opening, we meet our hero, Abuela’s granddaughter, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz, In the Heights; Brooklyn Nine-Nine), an empathetic teenage girl in glasses who introduces her many wonderful family members. extended, three generations who each have their own special gifts that help them look after the local community.

“I think the best family entertainment gives families a whole new vocabulary that they can talk about after the movie,” Miranda told ABC News Breakfast. ( Provided: Disney )

Mirabel’s mom, Julieta (Angie Cepeda), can heal with her tasty food; Aunt Pepa (Carolina Gaitn), dragged by a comedic rain cloud, can control the weather. Older sister Yassified Isabela (Diane Guerrero) makes flowers and hearts bloom, younger sister Luisa (Jessica Darrow) has super strength, and teenage cousin Camilo (Rhenzy Feliz) is a shapeshifter who hasn’t decided on her form. finale a pretty nice metaphor for a flowing identity, and also a great vehicle for a series of animated visual gags.

Everyone in the family has a gift everyone, that is to say except Mirabel.

“Maybe your gift is to ‘live in denial’,” laughs one of the children in the Greek choir of the opening number.

But when cracks start to appear in the walls of Casita and the candle flame flickers, everyone’s magical powers begin to wane and it is Mirabel who holds the key to saving the family.

It’s a story about how the people closest to us don’t always see us or fully understand us, ”Bush said in press notes. ( Provided: Disney )

It seems the only person who can help him is his mysterious Uncle Bruno, voiced by the always agreeable John Leguizamo, a nutty loner whose visions of the future have seen him chasing away from the family.

As screenwriters Charise Castro Smith (Sweetbitter) and Jared Bush (Moana) wrote, Mirabel’s journey of self-discovery, yet another generic believing in yourself story, is rather by heart, as far as these films are concerned. .

But Encanto’s appeal lies less in its narrative and more in its festival of Colombian culture, albeit delivered via a brilliant Disney lens.

The rubbery computer-generated animation of the film, co-directed by Bush (Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Tangled), is rich in detail, with fun caricatures and multi-colored landscapes teeming with local flora and fauna, toucans, tapirs , coatis, capybaras and jaguars who each deserve their own autonomous adventure.

Miranda wrote and produced eight original songs for the film with co-producer Mike Elizondo, while the score was composed by Germaine Franco. ( Provided: Disney )

If there’s a touch of Colombian magical realism to all of this, it’s no surprise to find that Miranda was inspired in part by the novelist and grandfather of the genre, Gabriel Garca Mrquez.

And unlike the highly controversial portrayal of the Dominicans in In the Heights, Encanto’s Madrigal family comprises a visible mix of Afro Latinos, natives and mixed race members reflecting Colombia’s ethnic diversity.

The cultural specificity of the film is important.

You have to go back to Disney’s first decade of animated feature films and the tourist double of Saludos Amigos (1942) and The Three Caballeros (1944), to find the studio explicitly engaging in modern Latin American culture and even So, the characters are mostly goofy, so endearing talking birds (several Latino stars of the time voiced roles).

With a lively score by composer Germaine Franco (Coco; Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Miranda’s songs here pay homage to the region’s rich range of sounds, incorporating everything from cumbia and mapall to salsa. and reggaeton plus a traditional folk style tune performed by Colombian star Carlos Vives.

Even the Disney princess-style showstopper sung by Beatriz in the animation studio’s vocal tradition is based on Colombian instruments playing in a waltz time signature.

We couldn’t have chosen someone better. [Beatriz] came to us with the humor, vulnerability and openness of Mirabel, ”Castro Smith said in press briefings. ( Provided: Disney )

Miranda is in her element combining these traditional motifs with her penchant for Broadway theaters, as in two of the highlights of the movie We Don’t Talk About Bruno, a mix of gossip that becomes a full-fledged embrace of family madness, and Surface Pressure, a funky lament for the expectations of society starring muscular sister Luisa floating in a pink haze of fluffy clouds and unicorns.

It’s only when the music stops that the movie tends to go in circles, and the lack of major dramatic stakes, no dastardly villains, no overall love story can prove to be underwhelming for some. public.

But more often than not, the lack of a generic quest or superficial romance makes Encanto an interesting change of pace for a Disney animation.

Rather than standing up for heroes and princesses, or completely indulging in self-esteem boredom, it’s a modest and above all charming diversion that embraces compassion, community and yes a little bit of enchantment.

Encanto is now in theaters.

