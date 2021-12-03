West Side Story review: Steven Spielberg reinvents the source in a vibrant showcase for his stars

Adapted by playwright Tony Kushner, the film – described as a “reimagining” of the original – has a rougher side, directly connecting the gentrification of New York’s slums in the 1950s to the two gangs fighting for their territory. which shrinks as if their life depended on it. The cast and subtle touches, like not captioning the Spanish dialogue, also possess considerably greater cultural authenticity than a period when non-Latin actors played pivotal roles.
Beyond that, the bones of “West Side Story”, itself inspired by Romeo and Juliet, remain very intact, with the mix of playful tunes and lush romantic ballads courtesy of Sondheim and the composer. Leonard Bernstein, in his early tragic love story. seen.
Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler play the stars of Tony and Maria, whose instant infatuation comes amid racial conflicts between two gangs: the Sharks, led by his brother Bernardo (David Alvarez), and the Jets, led by Longtime Tony. Buddy Riff (Mike Faist), who is mystified by Tony’s desire to leave this brutal life behind.
While the dance numbers are choreographed in a muscular fashion, Spielberg has toned down some of the magic associated with director Robert Wise’s version, an obvious decision when Tony and Maria first meet at the dance. At the time, the world stopped around them; here they quietly retreat to a quiet place behind the gymnasium bleachers.
Of course, “West Side Story” hardly slept in the decades that followed, with covers on stage and more high school productions than anyone could count. Still, Spielberg and Kushner took a tricky line in creating a film that shows fidelity to the original while also tinkering with it in a way that invites comparisons with variations – some completely logical, others a little more arbitrary. .
Ultimately, “West Side Story” passes the “why” test and will likely leave fans debating which version they prefer. Even those who think there wasn’t a pressing need to redo – reinvented or not – should conclude that there is a place for this one, too.
“West Side Story” will premiere in US theaters on December 10. It is classified PG-13.