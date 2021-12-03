West Side Story review: Steven Spielberg reinvents the source in a vibrant showcase for his stars

Adapted by playwright Tony Kushner, the film – described as a “reimagining” of the original – has a rougher side, directly connecting the gentrification of New York’s slums in the 1950s to the two gangs fighting for their territory. which shrinks as if their life depended on it. The cast and subtle touches, like not captioning the Spanish dialogue, also possess considerably greater cultural authenticity than a period when non-Latin actors played pivotal roles.

As an added bonus, the filmmakers not only included Rita Moreno – Oscar winner for the 1961 film – as the pharmacy owner, but cleverly expanded that role in a way that showcases her. If the intention were to recall that Moreno, 89, winner of all imaginable prizes, is a national treasure, mission accomplished.

Beyond that, the bones of “West Side Story”, itself inspired by Romeo and Juliet, remain very intact, with the mix of playful tunes and lush romantic ballads courtesy of Sondheim and the composer. Leonard Bernstein, in his early tragic love story. seen.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler play the stars of Tony and Maria, whose instant infatuation comes amid racial conflicts between two gangs: the Sharks, led by his brother Bernardo (David Alvarez), and the Jets, led by Longtime Tony. Buddy Riff (Mike Faist), who is mystified by Tony’s desire to leave this brutal life behind.