Connect with us

Entertainment

West Side Story review: Steven Spielberg reinvents the source in a vibrant showcase for his stars

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


Adapted by playwright Tony Kushner, the film – described as a “reimagining” of the original – has a rougher side, directly connecting the gentrification of New York’s slums in the 1950s to the two gangs fighting for their territory. which shrinks as if their life depended on it. The cast and subtle touches, like not captioning the Spanish dialogue, also possess considerably greater cultural authenticity than a period when non-Latin actors played pivotal roles.

As an added bonus, the filmmakers not only included Rita Moreno – Oscar winner for the 1961 film – as the pharmacy owner, but cleverly expanded that role in a way that showcases her. If the intention were to recall that Moreno, 89, winner of all imaginable prizes, is a national treasure, mission accomplished.

Beyond that, the bones of “West Side Story”, itself inspired by Romeo and Juliet, remain very intact, with the mix of playful tunes and lush romantic ballads courtesy of Sondheim and the composer. Leonard Bernstein, in his early tragic love story. seen.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler play the stars of Tony and Maria, whose instant infatuation comes amid racial conflicts between two gangs: the Sharks, led by his brother Bernardo (David Alvarez), and the Jets, led by Longtime Tony. Buddy Riff (Mike Faist), who is mystified by Tony’s desire to leave this brutal life behind.

While the dance numbers are choreographed in a muscular fashion, Spielberg has toned down some of the magic associated with director Robert Wise’s version, an obvious decision when Tony and Maria first meet at the dance. At the time, the world stopped around them; here they quietly retreat to a quiet place behind the gymnasium bleachers.

It is not contempt for male actors to say that women outdo them. Zegler (who will follow that starring role with another iconic role as Snow White) is positively bright as Maria, and Ariana DeBose skillfully fills Moreno’s shoes as Anita, who believes in pursuing an American Dream. that Bernardo and his rivals gave up hope of reaching.

Of course, “West Side Story” hardly slept in the decades that followed, with covers on stage and more high school productions than anyone could count. Still, Spielberg and Kushner took a tricky line in creating a film that shows fidelity to the original while also tinkering with it in a way that invites comparisons with variations – some completely logical, others a little more arbitrary. .

The film marks the first time Spielberg tackles a musical in his eclectic and story-telling career, which makes the effort an opportunity at that level. The fact that he did so in a year populated by several others, including “In the Heights” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, Reflects how the cycles change and the appetite for the content has increased.

Ultimately, “West Side Story” passes the “why” test and will likely leave fans debating which version they prefer. Even those who think there wasn’t a pressing need to redo – reinvented or not – should conclude that there is a place for this one, too.

“West Side Story” will premiere in US theaters on December 10. It is classified PG-13.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/03/entertainment/west-side-story-review/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: