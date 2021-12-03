Netflix Developing Movie About Thanksgiving Grandma’s Viral TextExBulletin







Netflix Grandma’s Wrong Text Message is now adapted into a Netflix feature film. In 2016, high school student Jamal Hinton received a text from a grandmother inviting her for Thanksgiving dinner. Hinton quickly understood that this was not the case his grandma, but grandma Wanda Dench still extended her invitation to the then stranger to come for Thanksgiving dinner. Now, weeks after celebrating Thanksgiving together this year, Hinton tweeted an announcement about an upcoming Netflix movie based on their story of an unlikely friendship. The feature film Thanksgiving text will follow the true story of strangers who became friends after a text incident. “We are delighted to share our story with the world,” Hinton and Dench said in a joint statement. “We hope this inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t normally make.” Abdul Williams, whose works include Lottery ticket, Salt-N-Pepa, and Bobby Brown’s Story, will write the film. Robert Teitel and George Tillman Jr. will produce the film; their works include The hate you give, The barber franchise and Men of honor. Thanksgiving text will join Netflix’s growing list of live-action family movies starring children and teens. Hinton has joined Dench for every Thanksgiving dinner since 2016, and it’s quickly become a tradition that social media users look forward to every year. Photos of them celebrating together on Twitter garner thousands of likes and retweets. However, the Thanksgiving dinner table was different in 2020. In April 2020, Dench and her husband, Lonnie, were hospitalized with COVID-19. He died of the virus. Hinton told CNN that the dinner was “dry” at first, but that they were back to their normal state after 5 minutes. “We just told jokes and stories and shared our memories of Lonnie, so it was amazing,” he said. “We are so blessed to find a true friendship that God reunites from the wrong text message,” Hinton and Dench said in their statement. Tien Le is an intern at the NPR News Desk.

